aurelia-computed is a plugin for the Aurelia platform that improves the efficiency of data-binding computed properties. Binding to computed properties (properties with getter functions) typically requires dirty-checking. This plugin uses Aurelia's javascript parser to parse the body of the function, which results in an abstract syntax tree (AST). The AST is then checked for "observability" and if successful, a specialized observer is returned to Aurelia's pluggable binding system. The observer publishes change events when properties accessed by the getter function change.

What types of computed properties can this adapter observe?

One-liners that don't access anything outside the scope of the view-model are good candidates for observation by this plugin. Here's a few examples:

get fullName() { return ` ${ this .firstName} ` ${ this .lastName} `; }

get userName() { return this .isLoggedIn ? this .user.name : '(Anonymous)' ; }

get shoppingCartDescription() { return this .count + ' ' + this .pluralize( 'item' , this .count); }

var _bar = 'baz' ; export class Foo { get bar() { return _bar; } }

Get Started

Install aurelia-computed: jspm install aurelia-computed Use the plugin in your app's main.js: export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin( 'aurelia-computed' , { enableLogging : true }); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); }

