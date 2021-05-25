This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains its CLI implementation. To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions look around our Discourse forums, chat in our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub.
You can read documentation on the cli here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, visit aurelia/documentation.
Please see the contributing guidelines.
App skeleton is no longer in this repo, it has been moved to a dedicated repo aurelia/v1. Any contribution to app skeleton should go into aurelia/v1.
The
au new command now simplify wraps
npx makes aurelia/v1. Users can directly use that makes command to create new project.
git clone https://github.com/aurelia/cli.git
cd cli
npm install
npm run build
npm link
au new or use an existing project. The linked CLI will be used to create the project.
npm link aurelia-cli. The linked CLI will then be used for
au commands such as
au run
Run
npm test to run the unit tests.
Please see the release instructions.
MIT.