aurelia-cli

by aurelia
2.0.3 (see all)

The Aurelia 1 command line tool. Use the CLI to create projects, scaffold components, and bundle your app for release.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

407

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

100

Package

Dependencies

49

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Aurelia CLI

CI npm Version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss Twitter

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains its CLI implementation. To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions look around our Discourse forums, chat in our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub.

Documentation

You can read documentation on the cli here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, visit aurelia/documentation.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines.

Providing new feature to app skeleton

App skeleton is no longer in this repo, it has been moved to a dedicated repo aurelia/v1. Any contribution to app skeleton should go into aurelia/v1.

The au new command now simplify wraps npx makes aurelia/v1. Users can directly use that makes command to create new project.

Building

  1. Clone the aurelia-cli: git clone https://github.com/aurelia/cli.git
  2. Go into the cli directory: cd cli
  3. Run npm install
  4. Run build npm run build
  5. Link the cli with: npm link
  6. Create a new project with au new or use an existing project. The linked CLI will be used to create the project.
  7. In the project directory, run npm link aurelia-cli. The linked CLI will then be used for au commands such as au run

Running the Tests

Run npm test to run the unit tests.

Release new aurelia-cli version

Please see the release instructions.

License

MIT.

