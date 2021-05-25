Aurelia CLI

Documentation

You can read documentation on the cli here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, visit aurelia/documentation.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines.

Providing new feature to app skeleton

App skeleton is no longer in this repo, it has been moved to a dedicated repo aurelia/v1. Any contribution to app skeleton should go into aurelia/v1.

The au new command now simplify wraps npx makes aurelia/v1 . Users can directly use that makes command to create new project.

Building

Clone the aurelia-cli: git clone https://github.com/aurelia/cli.git Go into the cli directory: cd cli Run npm install Run build npm run build Link the cli with: npm link Create a new project with au new or use an existing project. The linked CLI will be used to create the project. In the project directory, run npm link aurelia-cli . The linked CLI will then be used for au commands such as au run

Running the Tests

Run npm test to run the unit tests.

Release new aurelia-cli version

Please see the release instructions.

License

MIT.