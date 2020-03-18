openbase logo
aurelia-bundler

by aurelia
0.7.0 (see all)

A library for bundling JavaScript, HTML and CSS for use with SystemJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

748

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

