aurelia-bootstrapper

by aurelia
2.3.3 (see all)

Sets up the default configuration for the aurelia framework and gets you up and running quick and easy.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

9.6K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

aurelia-bootstrapper

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains the bootstrapper which sets up the default configuration for the aurelia framework and gets you up and running quick and easy.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser only.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

  1. Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.

  2. From the project folder, execute the following command:

    npm install

  3. Ensure that Gulp is installed. If you need to install it, use the following commands:

    npm install -g gulp
npm install -g gulp-cli

  4. To build the code, you can now run:

    gulp build

  5. You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6.

  6. See gulpfile.js for other tasks related to generating the docs and linting.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:

  1. Ensure that the Karma CLI is installed. If you need to install it, use the following command:

    npm install -g karma-cli

  2. Ensure that jspm is installed. If you need to install it, use the following commnand:

    npm install -g jspm

  3. Install the client-side dependencies with jspm:

    jspm install

  4. You can now run the tests with this command:

    karma start

