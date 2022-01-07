Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins was coded to bridge with a set of commonly used 3rd party Bootstrap addons. The goal of these Plugins is to support, as much as possible, the full suite of (
options,
methods &
events) from their original 3rd party addons while easily using them in Aurelia.
https://ghiscoding.github.io/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins/
Aurelia-Bootstrap-Typeahead / source Typeahead.js
A quick Aurelia skeleton for
CLI,
WebPack and the all new
ASP.Net Core WebPack 2.x (Jods new version) were put in place to demonstrate all the currently available plugins usage of
Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins. All samples are configured to run at http://localhost:9000
npm install can be replaced by
yarn install if you prefer
yarn
git clone https://github.com/ghiscoding/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins
cd client-cli
npm install # or: yarn install
au run --watch
Uses
Aurelia-Navigation-Skeleton which is based on the new Jods Aurelia-WebPack 2.x base
git clone https://github.com/ghiscoding/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins
cd client-wp
npm install # or: yarn install
npm start # or: yarn start
This is based on the new Jods Aurelia-WebPack 2.x base, please make sure to read his Wiki - Getting Started
git clone https://github.com/ghiscoding/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins
cd client-aspnetcore-ts
npm install # or: yarn install
set ASPNETCORE_ENVIRONMENT=Development
dotnet restore
dotnet watch run
Contributions are welcome. This plugin was created to help the community (and myself), if you wish to suggest something and/or want to make a PR (Pull Request), please feel free to do so.
You like and use an
Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins, don't forget to upvote ⭐ and spread the word.
If you like my work, you can also support me with caffeine 😄 Buy Me a Coffee