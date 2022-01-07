Introduction

Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins was coded to bridge with a set of commonly used 3rd party Bootstrap addons. The goal of these Plugins is to support, as much as possible, the full suite of ( options , methods & events ) from their original 3rd party addons while easily using them in Aurelia.

Demo page

https://ghiscoding.github.io/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins/

Available plugins

Available plugins (separate module)

Aurelia-Slickgrid on NPM / source Slickgrid

Planned plugins

Aurelia-Bootstrap-Typeahead / source Typeahead.js got no time to work on this, it is not coming anytime soon , however I do have a working proof of concept with remote/prefetch, just no time to finish it.

/ source Typeahead.js

Samples

A quick Aurelia skeleton for CLI , WebPack and the all new ASP.Net Core WebPack 2.x (Jods new version) were put in place to demonstrate all the currently available plugins usage of Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins . All samples are configured to run at http://localhost:9000

npm install can be replaced by yarn install if you prefer yarn

git clone https://github.com/ghiscoding/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins cd client-cli npm install au run --watch

Uses Aurelia-Navigation-Skeleton which is based on the new Jods Aurelia-WebPack 2.x base

git clone https://github.com/ghiscoding/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins cd client-wp npm install npm start

Aurelia ASP.Net Core - WebPack (typescript)

This is based on the new Jods Aurelia-WebPack 2.x base, please make sure to read his Wiki - Getting Started

git clone https://github.com/ghiscoding/Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins cd client-aspnetcore-ts npm install set ASPNETCORE_ENVIRONMENT=Development dotnet restore dotnet watch run

License

MIT License

Contributions are welcome. This plugin was created to help the community (and myself), if you wish to suggest something and/or want to make a PR (Pull Request), please feel free to do so.

Use it, like it?

You like and use an Aurelia-Bootstrap-Plugins , don't forget to upvote ⭐ and spread the word.

Like my work?

If you like my work, you can also support me with caffeine 😄 Buy Me a Coffee