This project is no longer in development

Hello guys. As it has been painfully obvious this project has not been updated in a long time.

Since I started the repo I changed Jobs, moved to another country and had my third child, I just don't have the time to actively work on it. A huge reason is because on my previous Job we were using Aurelia so I could justify spending time on the repo on work hours, but that is no longer the case. It is a shame because I enyojed working on it, I learned a LOT and it was amazing to see people actually using it.

Fortunately, there is another similar project which seems to be actively developed, please check it out https://github.com/aurelia-toolbelt/aurelia-toolbelt

So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish.

Bootstrap Component for Aurelia

Aurelia Bootstrap is a series of Custom Element and Custom Attributes that provide Bootstrap components native to Aurelia. Please check our documentation for installation details and the reference manual:

Avilable Components:

Accordion

Buttons

Collapse

Dropdown

Pagination

Popover

Tabs

Tooltip

Typeahead

Release Notes

Custom HTML templates for typeahead.

Assign id to typeahead's input. This will allow you to use a label for attribute with a typeahead.

Fix dropdown close 'always' for Bootstrap 4

Use 'show' classes according to Bootstrap 4 Alpha 6.

Add styles for pagination with Bootstrap 4.

Provide a way to add custom css classes to tooltips.

Check if we have an actual popover object when detaching the Popover before setting the display to none.

Handle Custom Popovers better when the same popover is used in multiple elements.

Typeahead tweaks and the documentation for it is now live.

New Typehead component. Allow you to have an input with a list of filterable suggestions.

All the component default values are globally configurable. Please check the documentation for more details.