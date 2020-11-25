openbase logo
aurelia-authentication

by SpoonX
3.8.3 (see all)

Authentication plugin for aurelia.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

290

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

49

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Archived

It was fun while it lasted, but we have to stop maintaining these repositories. We haven't used these projects for quite some time and maintaining them is becoming harder to do.

You deserve better, and for that reason we've decided to archive some repositories, which includes this one.

Feel free to fork and alter the repositories, and go forth making awesome stuff.

aurelia-authentication

Build Status Known Vulnerabilities Gitter

Aurelia-authentication is a token-based authentication plugin for Aurelia with support for popular social authentication providers (Google, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Windows Live, FourSquare, Yahoo, Github, Instagram) and a local strategy, i.e. simple username / email and password. It developed of a fork of paul van bladel's aurelia-auth which itself is a port of the great Satellizer library.

Aurelia-authentication makes local and third-party authentication easy. Aurelia-authentication does not use any cookies but relies on a token (designed for JWT, but has basic support for others as well) stored in the local storage of the browser. If your server is setup right, it can be a simple as just to select your server endpoint from your aurelia-api setup, add your third-party client ids and you are ready to go.

You have multiple endpoints? No problem! In the recommended setting, aurelia-authentication makes use of aurelia-api which can set up multiple endpoints. Just specify in your aurelia-authentication configuration which endpoint you want to use for your server and which further endpoints you want to be configured and your token will be sent automatically to your protected API when the user is authenticated.

With aurelia-authentication you can:

  • Use local login or third-party providers to authenticate the user
  • Automatically add your token to requests to the specified endpoints
  • Automatically refresh your token
  • Extensively customize the settings
  • Use standalone or in conjunction with aurelia-api
  • Use Auth0 as your only authentication provider (see the relevant section for more info)
  • Update valueConverters using the 'authorization-change' binding signal.
  • Subscribe to the 'authorization-change' event.
  • And more

Documentation

You can find usage examples and the documentation at the aurelia-authentication-docs.

The changelog provides you with information about important changes.

Installation

Aurelia-Cli

Run npm i aurelia-authentication --save from your project root.

Aurelia-authentication needs an installation of aurelia-api. It also has submodules (currently only the authFilter) and makes use of extend and jwt-decode. So, add following to the build.bundles.dependencies section of aurelia-project/aurelia.json.

"dependencies": [
  // ...
  "extend",
  {
    "name": "aurelia-authentication",
    "path": "../node_modules/aurelia-authentication/dist/amd",
    "main": "aurelia-authentication"
  },
  {
    "name": "jwt-decode",
    "path": "../node_modules/jwt-decode/lib",
    "main": "index"
  }
  // ...
],

Jspm

Run jspm i aurelia-authentication

Add aurelia-authentication to the bundles.dist.aurelia.includes section of build/bundles.js.

Aurelia-authentication needs an installation of aurelia-api. It also has submodules. They are imported in it's main file, so no further action is required.

If the installation results in having forks, try resolving them by running:

jspm inspect --forks
jspm resolve --only registry:package-name@version

E.g.

jspm inspect --forks
>     Installed Forks
>         npm:aurelia-dependency-injection 1.0.0-beta.1.2.3 1.0.0-beta.2.1.0

jspm resolve --only npm:aurelia-dependency-injection@1.0.0-beta.2.1.0

Webpack

Run npm i aurelia-authentication --save from your project root.

The authFilter needs to be added to the webpack.config.js.

Run npm i ModuleDependenciesPlugin --save-dev from your root project and include it the webpack.config.js, eg:

const { AureliaPlugin, ModuleDependenciesPlugin  } = require('aurelia-webpack-plugin');`

In the plugins section add the authFilter, eg:

  plugins: [
    new AureliaPlugin(),
    new ModuleDependenciesPlugin({
      "aurelia-authentication": [ "./authFilterValueConverter" ],
    }),

Aurelia-authentication needs an aurelia-api. It also has submodules. They are listed as resources in the package.json. So, no further action is required.

Typescript

Npm-based installations pick up the typings automatically. For Jspm-based installations, add to your typings.json:

"aurelia-authentication": "github:spoonx/aurelia-authentication",

and run typings i

or run

typings i github:spoonx/aurelia-authentication

Usage

Add a configuration file

Set your custom configuration. You can find all options and the default values in the baseConfig.

/* authConfig.js */
var baseConfig = {
    endpoint: 'auth',             // use 'auth' endpoint for the auth server
    configureEndpoints: ['auth'], // add Authorization header to 'auth' endpoint
    facebook: {
        clientId: 'your client id' // set your third-party providers client ids
    }
}

Configure the plugin

Register the plugin and apply your authConfig.

/* main.js */
import authConfig from './authConfig';

aurelia.use
  /* Your other plugins and init code */
  .plugin('aurelia-api', config => {
    // Register an authentication hosts
    config.registerEndpoint('auth');
  })
  /* configure aurelia-authentication */
  .plugin('aurelia-authentication', baseConfig => {
      baseConfig.configure(authConfig);
  });

Use AuthService in a view-model

import {AuthService} from 'aurelia-authentication';
import {inject} from 'aurelia-framework';

@inject(AuthService)
export class Login {
    constructor(authService) {
        this.authService   = authService;
        this.authenticated = false;
    };

    // use authService.login(credentialsObject) to login to your auth server
    // authService.authenticated holds the current status
    // authService.getPayload() gives you the current payload object (for jwt)
    login(credentialsObject) {
      return this.authService.login(credentialsObject)
        .then(() => {
            this.authenticated = this.authService.authenticated;
        });
    };

    // use authService.logout to delete stored data
    // set expiredRedirect in your settings to automatically redirect
    logout() {
      return this.authService.logout()
        .then(() => {
          this.authenticated = this.authService.authenticated;
        });
    }

    // use authService.authenticate(name) to get third-party authentication
    authenticateFacebook() {
      return this.authService.authenticate('facebook')
        .then(() => {
          this.authenticated  = this.authService.authenticated;
        });
    }
}

Quick authService api overview

authService
  // the Rest instance of aurelia-api used for requests. '.client.client' is the used httpClient instance (from aurelia-fetch-client)
  .client
  // the current authentication status
  .authenticated
  // signup into server with credentials and optionally logs in
  signup(displayNameOrCredentials, emailOrOptions, passwordOrRedirectUri, options, redirectUri)
  // log into server with credentials. Stores response if successful
  login(emailOrCredentials, passwordOrOptions, optionsOrRedirectUri, redirectUri)
  // deletes stored response. If configured in the config, sends optionally a logout request. 
  logout(redirectUri, query, name)
  // manually refresh authentication. Needs refreshToken options to be configured
  .updateToken()
  // link third-party account or log into server via third-party authentication. Stores response if successful
  authenticate(name, userData)
  // unlink third-party
  unlink(name, redirectUri)
  // get profile
  .getMe(criteriaOrId)
  // update profile
  .updateMe(body, criteriaOrId)
  // check if token is available and, if applicable, not expired
  .isAuthenticated()
  // get token payload if available
  .getTokenPayload()
  // get the token ttl if available
  .getTtl()
  // get the token exp if available
  .getExp()

Additionally, you can use AuthFilterValueConverter and AuthenticatedStep for UI feedback.

You can find more information in the aurelia-authentication-docs.

Note

Some month ago, we've simplified installation and usage! This plugin should now be installed using jspm i aurelia-authentication or (for webpack) npm i aurelia-authentication --save. Make sure you update all references to spoonx/aurelia-authentication and spoonx/aurelia-api and remove the spoonx/ prefix (don't forget your config.js, package.json, imports and bundles).

