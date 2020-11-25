It was fun while it lasted, but we have to stop maintaining these repositories. We haven't used these projects for quite some time and maintaining them is becoming harder to do.
You deserve better, and for that reason we've decided to archive some repositories, which includes this one.
Feel free to fork and alter the repositories, and go forth making awesome stuff.
Aurelia-authentication is a token-based authentication plugin for Aurelia with support for popular social authentication providers (Google, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Windows Live, FourSquare, Yahoo, Github, Instagram) and a local strategy, i.e. simple username / email and password. It developed of a fork of paul van bladel's aurelia-auth which itself is a port of the great Satellizer library.
Aurelia-authentication makes local and third-party authentication easy. Aurelia-authentication does not use any cookies but relies on a token (designed for JWT, but has basic support for others as well) stored in the local storage of the browser. If your server is setup right, it can be a simple as just to select your server endpoint from your aurelia-api setup, add your third-party client ids and you are ready to go.
You have multiple endpoints? No problem! In the recommended setting, aurelia-authentication makes use of aurelia-api which can set up multiple endpoints. Just specify in your aurelia-authentication configuration which endpoint you want to use for your server and which further endpoints you want to be configured and your token will be sent automatically to your protected API when the user is authenticated.
With aurelia-authentication you can:
You can find usage examples and the documentation at the aurelia-authentication-docs.
The changelog provides you with information about important changes.
Run
npm i aurelia-authentication --save from your project root.
Aurelia-authentication needs an installation of aurelia-api. It also has submodules (currently only the authFilter) and makes use of
extend and
jwt-decode. So, add following to the
build.bundles.dependencies section of
aurelia-project/aurelia.json.
"dependencies": [
// ...
"extend",
{
"name": "aurelia-authentication",
"path": "../node_modules/aurelia-authentication/dist/amd",
"main": "aurelia-authentication"
},
{
"name": "jwt-decode",
"path": "../node_modules/jwt-decode/lib",
"main": "index"
}
// ...
],
Run
jspm i aurelia-authentication
Add
aurelia-authentication to the
bundles.dist.aurelia.includes section of
build/bundles.js.
Aurelia-authentication needs an installation of aurelia-api. It also has submodules. They are imported in it's main file, so no further action is required.
If the installation results in having forks, try resolving them by running:
jspm inspect --forks
jspm resolve --only registry:package-name@version
E.g.
jspm inspect --forks
> Installed Forks
> npm:aurelia-dependency-injection 1.0.0-beta.1.2.3 1.0.0-beta.2.1.0
jspm resolve --only npm:aurelia-dependency-injection@1.0.0-beta.2.1.0
Run
npm i aurelia-authentication --save from your project root.
The
authFilter needs to be added to the
webpack.config.js.
Run
npm i ModuleDependenciesPlugin --save-dev from your root project and include it the
webpack.config.js, eg:
const { AureliaPlugin, ModuleDependenciesPlugin } = require('aurelia-webpack-plugin');`
In the
plugins section add the
authFilter, eg:
plugins: [
new AureliaPlugin(),
new ModuleDependenciesPlugin({
"aurelia-authentication": [ "./authFilterValueConverter" ],
}),
Aurelia-authentication needs an aurelia-api. It also has submodules. They are listed as resources in the package.json. So, no further action is required.
Npm-based installations pick up the typings automatically. For Jspm-based installations, add to your
typings.json:
"aurelia-authentication": "github:spoonx/aurelia-authentication",
and run
typings i
or run
typings i github:spoonx/aurelia-authentication
Set your custom configuration. You can find all options and the default values in the baseConfig.
/* authConfig.js */
var baseConfig = {
endpoint: 'auth', // use 'auth' endpoint for the auth server
configureEndpoints: ['auth'], // add Authorization header to 'auth' endpoint
facebook: {
clientId: 'your client id' // set your third-party providers client ids
}
}
Register the plugin and apply your
authConfig.
/* main.js */
import authConfig from './authConfig';
aurelia.use
/* Your other plugins and init code */
.plugin('aurelia-api', config => {
// Register an authentication hosts
config.registerEndpoint('auth');
})
/* configure aurelia-authentication */
.plugin('aurelia-authentication', baseConfig => {
baseConfig.configure(authConfig);
});
import {AuthService} from 'aurelia-authentication';
import {inject} from 'aurelia-framework';
@inject(AuthService)
export class Login {
constructor(authService) {
this.authService = authService;
this.authenticated = false;
};
// use authService.login(credentialsObject) to login to your auth server
// authService.authenticated holds the current status
// authService.getPayload() gives you the current payload object (for jwt)
login(credentialsObject) {
return this.authService.login(credentialsObject)
.then(() => {
this.authenticated = this.authService.authenticated;
});
};
// use authService.logout to delete stored data
// set expiredRedirect in your settings to automatically redirect
logout() {
return this.authService.logout()
.then(() => {
this.authenticated = this.authService.authenticated;
});
}
// use authService.authenticate(name) to get third-party authentication
authenticateFacebook() {
return this.authService.authenticate('facebook')
.then(() => {
this.authenticated = this.authService.authenticated;
});
}
}
authService
// the Rest instance of aurelia-api used for requests. '.client.client' is the used httpClient instance (from aurelia-fetch-client)
.client
// the current authentication status
.authenticated
// signup into server with credentials and optionally logs in
signup(displayNameOrCredentials, emailOrOptions, passwordOrRedirectUri, options, redirectUri)
// log into server with credentials. Stores response if successful
login(emailOrCredentials, passwordOrOptions, optionsOrRedirectUri, redirectUri)
// deletes stored response. If configured in the config, sends optionally a logout request.
logout(redirectUri, query, name)
// manually refresh authentication. Needs refreshToken options to be configured
.updateToken()
// link third-party account or log into server via third-party authentication. Stores response if successful
authenticate(name, userData)
// unlink third-party
unlink(name, redirectUri)
// get profile
.getMe(criteriaOrId)
// update profile
.updateMe(body, criteriaOrId)
// check if token is available and, if applicable, not expired
.isAuthenticated()
// get token payload if available
.getTokenPayload()
// get the token ttl if available
.getTtl()
// get the token exp if available
.getExp()
Additionally, you can use
AuthFilterValueConverter and
AuthenticatedStep for UI feedback.
You can find more information in the aurelia-authentication-docs.
Some month ago, we've simplified installation and usage! This plugin should now be installed using
jspm i aurelia-authentication or (for webpack)
npm i aurelia-authentication --save. Make sure you update all references to
spoonx/aurelia-authentication and
spoonx/aurelia-api and remove the
spoonx/ prefix (don't forget your config.js, package.json, imports and bundles).