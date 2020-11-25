It was fun while it lasted, but we have to stop maintaining these repositories. We haven't used these projects for quite some time and maintaining them is becoming harder to do.
This library is a plugin for the Aurelia platform and contains support for multiple endpoints, extending the functionalities supplied by aurelia-fetch-client. This library plays nice with the Sails.js framework.
Talking to your api shouldn't be difficult. You shouldn't have to repeat yourself. You shouldn't need nuclear power plants to make it easier. You should just be able to say "give me that thing!" and be done with it. If only we could do something about that...
You guessed it! We have something for that. Aurelia-api comes with a set of cool features that makes talking to APIs easy and fun.
Aurelia-api is a module wrapped around aurelia-fetch-client that allows you to:
You can find usage examples and the documentation at aurelia-api-doc.
The changelog provides you with information about important changes.
Run
npm i aurelia-api --save from your project root.
Aurelia-api makes use of
aurelia-fetch-client and
extend. You might also need a (fetch)[https://github.com/github/fetch] polyfill, if targeting older browsers. So, add following to the
build.bundles.dependencies section of
aurelia-project/aurelia.json.
"dependencies": [
// ...
"extend",
"aurelia-fetch-client",
"aurelia-api",
// "fetch",
// ...
],
Run
jspm i aurelia-api
Add
aurelia-api to the
bundles.dist.aurelia.includes section of
build/bundles.js.
If the installation results in having forks, try resolving them by running:
jspm inspect --forks
jspm resolve --only registry:package-name@version
E.g.
jspm inspect --forks
> Installed Forks
> npm:aurelia-dependency-injection 1.0.0-beta.1.2.3 1.0.0-beta.2.1.0
jspm resolve --only npm:aurelia-dependency-injection@1.0.0-beta.2.1.0
Run
npm i aurelia-api --save from your project root.
Add
'aurelia-api' in the
coreBundles.aurelia section of your
webpack.config.js.
Npm-based installations pick up the typings automatically. For Jspm-based installations, add to your
typings.json:
"aurelia-api": "github:spoonx/aurelia-api",
and run
typings i
or run
typings i github:spoonx/aurelia-api
Register the plugin and some endpoints.
aurelia.use
/* Your other plugins and init code */
.plugin('aurelia-api', config => {
// Register hosts
config.registerEndpoint('api', '/mypath');
config.registerEndpoint('other-api', '/otherpath', {headers: {'Content-Type': 'x-www-form-urlencoded'}});
})
You can get endpoints with the
.getEndpoint() method on the
Config instance from aurelia-api.
import {inject} from 'aurelia-framework';
import {Config} from 'aurelia-api';
@inject(Config)
export class MyClass {
constructor(config) {
this.apiEndpoint = config.getEndpoint('api');
this.apiEndpoint.find('users')
.then(users => {
// use your received users.json
})
.catch(console.error);
}
}
All methods will:
Content-Type is set to
application/json (the default).
Content-Type is set to any other value.
Content-Type is not set or when the body is not an object.
All methods return on success a Promise with the server response parsed to an object if possible. On error, they reject with the server response. If possible and parseError is set true, they reject with the JSON parsed server response.
endpoint
.client // the httpClient instance
.endpoint // name of the endpoint
.default // The fetch client defaults
.find(resource, idOrCriteria, options, responseOutput) // GET
.findOne(resource, id, criteria, options, responseOutput) // GET
.post(resource, body, options, responseOutput) { // POST
.update(resource, idOrCriteria, body, options, responseOutput) // PUT
.updateOne(resource, id, criteria, body, options, responseOutput) // PUT
.patch(resource, idOrCriteria, body, options, responseOutput) // PATCH
.patchOne(resource, id, criteria, body, options, responseOutput) // PATCH
.destroy(resource, idOrCriteria, options, responseOutput) // DELETE
.destroyOne(resource, id, criteria, options, responseOutput) // DELETE
.create(resource, body, options, responseOutput) // POST
.request(method, path, body, options, responseOutput) // method
Some months ago, we've simplified installation and usage! This plugin should now be installed using
jspm i aurelia-api or (for webpack)
npm i aurelia-api --save. Make sure you update all references to
spoonx/aurelia-api and remove the
spoonx/ prefix (don't forget your config.js, package.json, imports and bundles).