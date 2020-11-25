Archived

It was fun while it lasted, but we have to stop maintaining these repositories. We haven't used these projects for quite some time and maintaining them is becoming harder to do.

You deserve better, and for that reason we've decided to archive some repositories, which includes this one.

Feel free to fork and alter the repositories, and go forth making awesome stuff.

This library is a plugin for the Aurelia platform and contains support for multiple endpoints, extending the functionalities supplied by aurelia-fetch-client. This library plays nice with the Sails.js framework.

Talking to your api shouldn't be difficult. You shouldn't have to repeat yourself. You shouldn't need nuclear power plants to make it easier. You should just be able to say "give me that thing!" and be done with it. If only we could do something about that...

You guessed it! We have something for that. Aurelia-api comes with a set of cool features that makes talking to APIs easy and fun.

Aurelia-api is a module wrapped around aurelia-fetch-client that allows you to:

Perform the usual CRUD

Supply criteria for your api

Manage more than one endpoint

Add defaults

Add interceptors

And more

Documentation

You can find usage examples and the documentation at aurelia-api-doc.

The changelog provides you with information about important changes.

Installation

Run npm i aurelia-api --save from your project root.

Aurelia-api makes use of aurelia-fetch-client and extend . You might also need a (fetch)[https://github.com/github/fetch] polyfill, if targeting older browsers. So, add following to the build.bundles.dependencies section of aurelia-project/aurelia.json .

"dependencies" : [ "extend" , "aurelia-fetch-client" , "aurelia-api" , ],

Jspm

Run jspm i aurelia-api

Add aurelia-api to the bundles.dist.aurelia.includes section of build/bundles.js .

If the installation results in having forks, try resolving them by running:

jspm inspect --forks jspm resolve --only registry:package-name@version

E.g.

jspm inspect --forks > Installed Forks > npm:aurelia-dependency-injection 1.0.0-beta.1.2.3 1.0.0-beta.2.1.0 jspm resolve --only npm:aurelia-dependency-injection@1.0.0-beta.2.1.0

Webpack

Run npm i aurelia-api --save from your project root.

Add 'aurelia-api' in the coreBundles.aurelia section of your webpack.config.js .

Typescript

Npm-based installations pick up the typings automatically. For Jspm-based installations, add to your typings.json :

"aurelia-api" : "github:spoonx/aurelia-api" ,

and run typings i

or run

typings i github:spoonx/aurelia-api

Usage

Configuring

Register the plugin and some endpoints.

aurelia.use .plugin( 'aurelia-api' , config => { config.registerEndpoint( 'api' , '/mypath' ); config.registerEndpoint( 'other-api' , '/otherpath' , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'x-www-form-urlencoded' }}); })

Get and use an endpoint

You can get endpoints with the .getEndpoint() method on the Config instance from aurelia-api.

import {inject} from 'aurelia-framework' ; import {Config} from 'aurelia-api' ; @inject(Config) export class MyClass { constructor (config) { this .apiEndpoint = config.getEndpoint( 'api' ); this .apiEndpoint.find( 'users' ) .then( users => { }) .catch( console .error); } }

Quick Rest api overview

All methods will:

stringify the body, if it is an object and the Content-Type is set to application/json (the default).

is set to (the default). convert the body to querystring format, if the body is an object and the Content-Type is set to any other value.

is set to any other value. leave the body unchanged, if the Content-Type is not set or when the body is not an object.

is not set or when the body is not an object. maintain trailing slashes of the resource parameter

All methods return on success a Promise with the server response parsed to an object if possible. On error, they reject with the server response. If possible and parseError is set true, they reject with the JSON parsed server response.

endpoint .client .endpoint .default .find(resource, idOrCriteria, options, responseOutput) .findOne(resource, id, criteria, options, responseOutput) .post(resource, body, options, responseOutput) { .update(resource, idOrCriteria, body, options, responseOutput) .updateOne(resource, id, criteria, body, options, responseOutput) .patch(resource, idOrCriteria, body, options, responseOutput) .patchOne(resource, id, criteria, body, options, responseOutput) .destroy(resource, idOrCriteria, options, responseOutput) .destroyOne(resource, id, criteria, options, responseOutput) .create(resource, body, options, responseOutput) .request(method, path, body, options, responseOutput)

Note