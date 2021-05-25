With the release of Angular DevTools, Augury is not being maintained. Please download Angular DevTools from Chrome Web Store and use rangle/angular-devtools repo to log any issues.
Read More about the release:
Check out the Augury Labs project for new experimental Angular developer tools.
Augury is a Chrome & Firefox Developer Tools extension for debugging Angular 2+ applications.
You can install the extension from:
You may also install our Canary Build for Chrome to try out new features and bug fixes, and help us with user acceptance testing.
Augury only works with Angular 2+ applications. A hard requirement is that the Angular application is running in development mode, this is due to a security restriction. If you plan to read the original source code, it is a good idea to generate source maps. Otherwise you will be forced to work with the compiled JavaScript code.
Augury works with application built starting with Angular 2+. Augury currently does not have support for Angular Ivy as of
Augury v1.
To develop the Augury extension, the following environment is used:
To install Augury locally, perform the following steps:
git clone git://github.com/rangle/augury
cd augury
npm install
npm run build:dev
Try out the extension with one of the example app from the Guide.
chrome://extensions and enable Developer mode.
about:debugging#addons to load add-on.
manifest.json file.
To execute all unit tests, run
npm test. It bundles up all files that match
*.test.ts into
build/test.js, then runs it through tape-run in a headless Electron browser.
If you currently have the Augury extension installed from the Chrome Web Store or Firefox Add-ons, you can manually test your change by switching between your local dev production and production version of Augury in the extension window of your browser. Only one version of the tool should be active at a time.
To see all available script type
npm run in the terminal. The following command are the ones you will mostly be working with.
|Command
|Description
start
|Clean build and run webpack in watch mode
webpack
|Runs webpack in watch mode
build
|Builds the extension
clean
|Clean the
build directory,
test
|Bundle all *.test.ts and run it through a headless browser
lint
|Run
tslint on all source code
pack
|Packages the extension for browser specific builds
Please search to make sure your issue is not already been reported.
You should report an issue directly from Augury, by clicking on the Augury icon next to the address bar in the browser. It will open up a popup menu with a link to Issue reporting.
If you'd like to help out, please read our Contributing Guidelines.
You might want to first checkout the Architecture of this extension.
If you want to contribute or need help getting started, join us on Slack.
The router injection technique described below applies to version before those listed below:
Angular v2.3.0
Angular Router v3.3.0
Augury v1.2.8
To be able to view the router graph, you will need to inject the Router in the application Root component as shown below (it must be named
router exactly).
export default class KitchenSink {
constructor(private router: Router) {
}
}
In order for Angular to expose the debug information for AoT applications, you will have to explicitly set the debug flag to
true in your project's
tsconfig.json as such:
"angularCompilerOptions": {
/* ... */
"debug": true
}
Note: This debug flag and
development mode in Angular runtime are two completely different settings.
To learn more about AoT compilation, visit this section of Angular documentation.
enableDebugTools()
Prior to Angular 2.2.0,
enableDebugTools() would clobber
ng.probe, which breaks Augury. Prior to that version, this workaround will circumvent the issue.
No state for some components
The date polyfill
core-js/es6/date can throw an exception when stringifying a component. To workaround this issue, exclude this polyfill in your development environment.