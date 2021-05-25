With the release of Angular DevTools, Augury is not being maintained. Please download Angular DevTools from Chrome Web Store and use rangle/angular-devtools repo to log any issues.

Read More about the release:

Augury

Check out the Augury Labs project for new experimental Angular developer tools.

Introduction

Augury is a Chrome & Firefox Developer Tools extension for debugging Angular 2+ applications.

You can install the extension from:

You may also install our Canary Build for Chrome to try out new features and bug fixes, and help us with user acceptance testing.

Inspecting Code

Augury only works with Angular 2+ applications. A hard requirement is that the Angular application is running in development mode, this is due to a security restriction. If you plan to read the original source code, it is a good idea to generate source maps. Otherwise you will be forced to work with the compiled JavaScript code.

Supported version

Augury works with application built starting with Angular 2+. Augury currently does not have support for Angular Ivy as of Augury v1 .

Working on Augury

Development environment

To develop the Augury extension, the following environment is used:

Node

NPM

TypeScript

Building and installing locally

To install Augury locally, perform the following steps:

git clone git://github.com/rangle/augury cd augury npm install npm run build:dev

Try out the extension with one of the example app from the Guide.

Chrome

Navigate to chrome://extensions and enable Developer mode. Choose "Load unpacked extension". In the dialog, open the directory you just cloned.

Firefox

Navigate to about:debugging#addons to load add-on. Click Load Temporary Add-on In the dialog, open the directory you just cloned, and select the manifest.json file.

Running tests

Automated testing

To execute all unit tests, run npm test . It bundles up all files that match *.test.ts into build/test.js , then runs it through tape-run in a headless Electron browser.

Manual Testing

If you currently have the Augury extension installed from the Chrome Web Store or Firefox Add-ons, you can manually test your change by switching between your local dev production and production version of Augury in the extension window of your browser. Only one version of the tool should be active at a time.

Available NPM scripts

To see all available script type npm run in the terminal. The following command are the ones you will mostly be working with.

Command Description start Clean build and run webpack in watch mode webpack Runs webpack in watch mode build Builds the extension clean Clean the build directory, test Bundle all *.test.ts and run it through a headless browser lint Run tslint on all source code pack Packages the extension for browser specific builds

Reporting issues

Please search to make sure your issue is not already been reported.

You should report an issue directly from Augury, by clicking on the Augury icon next to the address bar in the browser. It will open up a popup menu with a link to Issue reporting.

Contributing

General guidelines

If you'd like to help out, please read our Contributing Guidelines.

Augury Architecture

You might want to first checkout the Architecture of this extension.

Join on Slack

If you want to contribute or need help getting started, join us on Slack.

Known issues

Router graph

The router injection technique described below applies to version before those listed below:

Angular v2 .3 .0 Angular Router v3 .3 .0 Augury v1 .2 .8

To be able to view the router graph, you will need to inject the Router in the application Root component as shown below (it must be named router exactly).

export default class KitchenSink { constructor (private router: Router) { } }

Example code

Support for AoT (Ahead-Of-Time) compilation

In order for Angular to expose the debug information for AoT applications, you will have to explicitly set the debug flag to true in your project's tsconfig.json as such:

"angularCompilerOptions" : { "debug" : true }

Note: This debug flag and development mode in Angular runtime are two completely different settings.

To learn more about AoT compilation, visit this section of Angular documentation.

Prior to Angular 2.2.0, enableDebugTools() would clobber ng.probe , which breaks Augury. Prior to that version, this workaround will circumvent the issue.

No state for some components

The date polyfill core-js/es6/date can throw an exception when stringifying a component. To workaround this issue, exclude this polyfill in your development environment.

License

MIT