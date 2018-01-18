openbase logo
augur-contracts

by Jack Peterson
3.5.0-1 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Augur contract addresses

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

augur-contracts

npm version

Ethereum network addresses for the Augur contracts, transaction objects, and error codes.

