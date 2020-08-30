openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

augmented-ui

by propjockey
2.0.0 (see all)

Cyberpunk-inspired web UI made easy. Get augmented.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

945

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

James0x57

augmented-ui from PropJockey

Resources:

Old v1 Links:

Install: $ npm install augmented-ui Then include the /node_modules/augmented-ui/augmented-ui.min.css file before any stylesheets that use it.

OR

Use your favorite NPM CDN and include it on your page before other stylesheets for small projects. Like so:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/augmented-ui@2/augmented-ui.min.css">

Files

  • augmented-ui.css - Everything, not minified (core, border and inlay mixins, individual-region mixins, all-region shape mixins)
  • augmented-ui.min.css - Everything, minified (core, border and inlay mixins, individual-region mixins, all-region shape mixins)
  • aug-core.min.css - core only, minified
  • border-inlay-mixins.min.css - border and inlay mixins (and their delegate options) only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css
  • region-mixins.min.css - individual-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css
  • shape-mixins.min.css - all-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css

Support

http://augmented-ui.com/docs/#supporting-augmented-ui

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on this README with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Backers

Help the developer follow their excitement and support augmented-ui with a monthly donation. [Become a backer]

CHANGELOG:

v2.0.0 - August 30, 2020:

  • Complete rewrite
  • Over 200 aug mixins built on top of a new core feature set
  • Mixin Mixer: http://augmented-ui.com/mixinmixer
  • Properties that enable clip augs at any angle, not just 45deg
  • Optionally equip augs dynamically from CSS using core, without DOM attribute mixins and without JavaScript (no more aug-attr-spliced.js!)
  • Border size and Inlay (previously "Inset") distance gained individual top/right/bottom/left options
  • Full support global user reach at 92.96%
  • Automatic elliptical border-radius fallbacks removed to simplify adding augmented-ui to projects with legacy browser support

v1.1.2 - March 5th, 2020:

  • Added data-augmented.css option for data- prefixed augmented-ui attribute.
  • Added compatibility notes for specific frameworks/libraries at the bottom of this README

v1.1.0 - September 9th, 2019:

  • Increased full support global user reach from ~70% to ~91% with -webkit-clip-path
  • Bought an old iPhone to isolate and feature detect the iOS issue found before launch, enabling -webkit-clip-path to be used everywhere else
  • Better docs: http://augmented-ui.com/docs/

v1.0.0 - August 31st, 2019:

  • Initial release
  • -webkit-clip-path support removed before release due to breaking issues on older iOS versions used by ~2% of global users

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jane ♥2 Ratings0 Reviews
August 15, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial