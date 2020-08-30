augmented-ui from PropJockey

Install: $ npm install augmented-ui Then include the /node_modules/augmented-ui/augmented-ui.min.css file before any stylesheets that use it.

Use your favorite NPM CDN and include it on your page before other stylesheets for small projects. Like so:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/augmented-ui@2/augmented-ui.min.css" >

augmented-ui.css - Everything, not minified (core, border and inlay mixins, individual-region mixins, all-region shape mixins)

- Everything, minified (core, border and inlay mixins, individual-region mixins, all-region shape mixins) aug-core.min.css - core only, minified

- core only, minified border-inlay-mixins.min.css - border and inlay mixins (and their delegate options) only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css

- border and inlay mixins (and their delegate options) only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css region-mixins.min.css - individual-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css

- individual-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css shape-mixins.min.css - all-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css

Support

http://augmented-ui.com/docs/#supporting-augmented-ui

Become a sponsor and get your logo on this README with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Help the developer follow their excitement and support augmented-ui with a monthly donation. [Become a backer]

v2.0.0 - August 30, 2020:

Complete rewrite

Over 200 aug mixins built on top of a new core feature set

Mixin Mixer: http://augmented-ui.com/mixinmixer

Properties that enable clip augs at any angle, not just 45deg

Optionally equip augs dynamically from CSS using core, without DOM attribute mixins and without JavaScript (no more aug-attr-spliced.js!)

Border size and Inlay (previously "Inset") distance gained individual top/right/bottom/left options

Full support global user reach at 92.96%

Automatic elliptical border-radius fallbacks removed to simplify adding augmented-ui to projects with legacy browser support

v1.1.2 - March 5th, 2020:

Added data-augmented.css option for data- prefixed augmented-ui attribute.

Added compatibility notes for specific frameworks/libraries at the bottom of this README

v1.1.0 - September 9th, 2019:

Increased full support global user reach from ~70% to ~91% with -webkit-clip-path

Bought an old iPhone to isolate and feature detect the iOS issue found before launch, enabling -webkit-clip-path to be used everywhere else

Better docs: http://augmented-ui.com/docs/

v1.0.0 - August 31st, 2019: