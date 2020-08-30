augmented-ui from PropJockey
Resources:
Old v1 Links:
Install:
$ npm install augmented-ui
Then include the
/node_modules/augmented-ui/augmented-ui.min.css file before any stylesheets that use it.
OR
Use your favorite NPM CDN and include it on your page before other stylesheets for small projects. Like so:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://unpkg.com/augmented-ui@2/augmented-ui.min.css">
Files
- augmented-ui.css - Everything, not minified (core, border and inlay mixins, individual-region mixins, all-region shape mixins)
- augmented-ui.min.css - Everything, minified (core, border and inlay mixins, individual-region mixins, all-region shape mixins)
- aug-core.min.css - core only, minified
- border-inlay-mixins.min.css - border and inlay mixins (and their delegate options) only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css
- region-mixins.min.css - individual-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css
- shape-mixins.min.css - all-region mixins only, minified. Requires aug-core.min.css
Support
http://augmented-ui.com/docs/#supporting-augmented-ui
Become a sponsor and get your logo on this README with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]
Backers
Help the developer follow their excitement and support augmented-ui with a monthly donation. [Become a backer]
CHANGELOG:
v2.0.0 - August 30, 2020:
- Complete rewrite
- Over 200 aug mixins built on top of a new core feature set
- Mixin Mixer: http://augmented-ui.com/mixinmixer
- Properties that enable clip augs at any angle, not just 45deg
- Optionally equip augs dynamically from CSS using core, without DOM attribute mixins and without JavaScript (no more aug-attr-spliced.js!)
- Border size and Inlay (previously "Inset") distance gained individual top/right/bottom/left options
- Full support global user reach at 92.96%
- Automatic elliptical border-radius fallbacks removed to simplify adding augmented-ui to projects with legacy browser support
v1.1.2 - March 5th, 2020:
- Added data-augmented.css option for data- prefixed augmented-ui attribute.
- Added compatibility notes for specific frameworks/libraries at the bottom of this README
v1.1.0 - September 9th, 2019:
- Increased full support global user reach from ~70% to ~91% with -webkit-clip-path
- Bought an old iPhone to isolate and feature detect the iOS issue found before launch, enabling -webkit-clip-path to be used everywhere else
- Better docs: http://augmented-ui.com/docs/
v1.0.0 - August 31st, 2019:
- Initial release
- -webkit-clip-path support removed before release due to breaking issues on older iOS versions used by ~2% of global users