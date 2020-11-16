aug is simple augment/extend library. If you've used jQuery's
$.extend, then you will be familiar with it.
npm install aug
or
yarn add aug
Deep Merge
import aug from 'aug';
const person = { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'smith' } };
const address = { info: { last: 'jones', age: 5 }, address: '123 main st' };
const pet = { pet: { name: 'sparky' } };
const merged = aug(person, address, pet);
//merged == { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'jones', age: 5 }, address: '123 main st ', pet: { name: 'sparky } };
//person, address, pet objects stay the same
Defaults
Only merge if it exists in the first argument
import aug from 'aug';
const person = { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'smith' } , pet: { name: '' } };
const address = { info: { last: 'jones', age: 5 }, address: '123 main st' };
const pet = { pet: { name: 'sparky' } };
const merged = aug.defaults(person, address, pet);
//merged == { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'jones' }, pet: { name: 'sparky' }}
//person, address, pet objects stay the same
A First + Third Project