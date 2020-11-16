aug

aug is simple augment/extend library. If you've used jQuery's $.extend , then you will be familiar with it.

Installation

npm install aug

or

yarn add aug

Usage

Deep Merge

import aug from 'aug' ; const person = { info : { first : 'bob' , last : 'smith' } }; const address = { info : { last : 'jones' , age : 5 }, address : '123 main st' }; const pet = { pet : { name : 'sparky' } }; const merged = aug(person, address, pet);

Defaults

Only merge if it exists in the first argument

import aug from 'aug' ; const person = { info : { first : 'bob' , last : 'smith' } , pet : { name : '' } }; const address = { info : { last : 'jones' , age : 5 }, address : '123 main st' }; const pet = { pet : { name : 'sparky' } }; const merged = aug.defaults(person, address, pet);

