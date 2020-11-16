openbase logo
aug

by firstandthird
4.0.0 (see all)

A javascript augment/extend library

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

aug

Test Status Lint Status NPM Version

aug is simple augment/extend library. If you've used jQuery's $.extend, then you will be familiar with it.

Installation

npm install aug

or

yarn add aug

Usage

Deep Merge

import aug from 'aug';

const person = { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'smith' } };
const address = { info: { last: 'jones', age: 5 }, address: '123 main st' };
const pet = { pet: { name: 'sparky' } };

const merged = aug(person, address, pet);

//merged == { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'jones', age: 5 }, address: '123 main st ', pet: { name: 'sparky } };
//person, address, pet objects stay the same

Defaults

Only merge if it exists in the first argument

import aug from 'aug';

const person = { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'smith' } , pet: { name: '' } };
const address = { info: { last: 'jones', age: 5 }, address: '123 main st' };
const pet = { pet: { name: 'sparky' } };

const merged = aug.defaults(person, address, pet);

//merged == { info: { first: 'bob', last: 'jones' }, pet: { name: 'sparky' }}
//person, address, pet objects stay the same

A First + Third Project

