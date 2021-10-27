This module is intended to be consumed by your favourite continuous integration tool to
halt execution if
npm audit or
yarn audit finds vulnerabilities at or above the specified
threshold while ignoring allowlisted advisories.
Install
audit-ci during your CI environment using
npx or as a devDependency.
npx audit-ci --moderate
Alternatively, for the devDependency approach with NPM:
npm install --save-dev audit-ci
or, using
yarn:
yarn add -D audit-ci
The next section gives examples using
audit-ci in various CI environments.
It assumes that medium, high, and critical severity vulnerabilities prevent build continuation.
For simplicity, the examples use
npx and do not use a config file.
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- name: Audit for vulnerabilities
run: npx audit-ci --moderate
# ... excludes set up for job
steps:
- checkout
- run:
name: update-npm
command: "sudo npm install -g npm"
- restore_cache:
key: dependency-cache-{{ checksum "package.json" }}
- run:
name: install-npm
command: "npm install --no-audit"
# This should run immediately after installation to reduce
# the risk of executing a script from a compromised NPM package.
- run:
name: run-audit-ci
command: npx audit-ci --moderate
# If you use a pull-request-only workflow,
# it's better to not run audit-ci on `main` and only run it on pull requests.
# For more info: https://github.com/IBM/audit-ci/issues/69
# For a PR-only workflow, use the below command instead of the above command:
#
# command: if [[ ! -z $CIRCLE_PULL_REQUEST ]] ; then audit-ci --moderate ; fi
Auditing only on PR builds is recommended
scripts:
# This script should be the first that runs to reduce the risk of
# executing a script from a compromised NPM package.
- if [ "${TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST}" != "false" ]; then npx audit-ci --moderate; fi
For
Travis-CI not using PR builds:
scripts:
- npx audit-ci --moderate
|Args
|Alias
|Description
|-l
|--low
|Prevents integration with low or higher vulnerabilities (default
false)
|-m
|--moderate
|Prevents integration with moderate or higher vulnerabilities (default
false)
|-h
|--high
|Prevents integration with high or critical vulnerabilities (default
false)
|-c
|--critical
|Prevents integration only with critical vulnerabilities (default
false)
|-p
|--package-manager
|Choose a package manager [choices:
auto,
npm,
yarn] (default
auto)
|-a
|--allowlist
|Vulnerable modules, advisories, and paths to allowlist from preventing integration (default
none)
|-o
|--output-format
|The format of the output of audit-ci [choices:
text,
json] (default
text)
|-d
|--directory
|The directory containing the package.json to audit (default
./)
|--pass-enoaudit
|Pass if no audit is performed due to the registry returning ENOAUDIT (default
false)
|--show-found
|Show allowlisted advisories that are found (default
true)
|--show-not-found
|Show allowlisted advisories that are not found (default
true)
|--registry
|The registry to resolve packages by name and version (default to unspecified)
|--report-type
|Format for the audit report results [choices:
important,
summary,
full] (default
important)
|--retry-count
|The number of attempts audit-ci calls an unavailable registry before failing (default
5)
|--config
|Path to JSON config file
|--skip-dev
|Skip auditing devDependencies (default
false)
|--advisories
|[DEPRECATED] Vulnerable advisory ids to whitelist from preventing integration (default
none)
|-w
|--whitelist
|[DEPRECATED] Vulnerable modules to whitelist from preventing integration (default
none)
|--path-whitelist
|[DEPRECATED] Vulnerable module paths to whitelist from preventing integration (default
none)
The options
--advisories,
--path-whitelist,
--whitelist, and
-ware deprecated in favour of
-a(alias
--allowlist) which merge the functionality of all of the deprecated arguments into one argument.
A config file can manage auditing preferences
audit-ci. The config file's keys match the CLI arguments.
{
// Only use one of ["low": true, "moderate": true, "high": true, "critical": true]
"low": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false`
"moderate": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false`
"high": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false`
"critical": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false`
"allowlist": <(string | number)[]>, // [Optional] default `[]`
"report-type": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `important`
"package-manager": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `"auto"`
"output-format": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `"text"`
"pass-enoaudit": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false`
"show-found": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `true`
"show-not-found": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `true`
"registry": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `undefined`
"retry-count": <number>, // [Optional] defaults 5
"skip-dev": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false`
"advisories": <number[]>, // [Deprecated, optional] defaults `[]`
"path-whitelist": <string[]>, // [Deprecated, optional] defaults `[]`
"whitelist": <string[]> // [Deprecated, optional] defaults `[]`
}
Review the examples section for an example of config file usage.
Refrain from using
"directory"within the config file because
directoryis relative to where the command is run, rather than the directory where the config file exists.
npx audit-ci -m
npx audit-ci -l -a 690 lodash base64url --show-found false
audit-ci --critical --report-type full
npx audit-ci --report-type summary
{
"low": true,
"package-manager": "auto",
"allowlist": [
100,
101,
"example1",
"example2",
"52|example3",
"880|example4",
"880|example5>example4",
"*|example6>*"
],
"registry": "https://registry.npmjs.org"
}
npx audit-ci --directory test/npm-config-file --config test/npm-config-file/audit-ci.json
audit-ci on PR builds for
Travis-CI and not the push builds?
If
audit-ci is run on the PR build and not on the push build, you can continue to push new code and create PRs parallel to the actual vulnerability fix. However, they can't be merged until the fix is implemented. Since
audit-ci performs the audit on the PR build, it will always have the most up-to-date dependencies vs. the push build, which would require a manual merge with
main before passing the audit.
The config option
--pass-enoaudit allows passing if no audit is performed due to the registry returning ENOAUDIT. It is
false by default to reduce the risk of merging in a vulnerable package. However, if the convenience of passing is more important for your project then you can add
--pass-enoaudit into the CLI or add it to the config.