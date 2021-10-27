This module is intended to be consumed by your favourite continuous integration tool to halt execution if npm audit or yarn audit finds vulnerabilities at or above the specified threshold while ignoring allowlisted advisories.

Requirements

Node >=10 (except Yarn Berry, which requires Node >=12.13.0)

(Optional) Yarn ^1.12.3 || Yarn >=2.4.0

Set up

Install audit-ci during your CI environment using npx or as a devDependency.

npx audit-ci --moderate

Alternatively, for the devDependency approach with NPM:

npm install --save-dev audit-ci

or, using yarn :

yarn add -D audit-ci

The next section gives examples using audit-ci in various CI environments. It assumes that medium, high, and critical severity vulnerabilities prevent build continuation. For simplicity, the examples use npx and do not use a config file.

GitHub Actions

steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Audit for vulnerabilities run: npx audit-ci --moderate

CircleCI

steps: - checkout - run: name: update-npm command: "sudo npm install -g npm" - restore_cache: key: dependency-cache-{{ checksum "package.json" }} - run: name: install-npm command: "npm install --no-audit" - run: name: run-audit-ci command: npx audit-ci --moderate

Auditing only on PR builds is recommended

scripts: - if [ "${TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST}" != "false" ]; then npx audit-ci --moderate; fi

For Travis-CI not using PR builds:

scripts: - npx audit-ci --moderate

Options

Args Alias Description -l --low Prevents integration with low or higher vulnerabilities (default false ) -m --moderate Prevents integration with moderate or higher vulnerabilities (default false ) -h --high Prevents integration with high or critical vulnerabilities (default false ) -c --critical Prevents integration only with critical vulnerabilities (default false ) -p --package-manager Choose a package manager [choices: auto , npm , yarn ] (default auto ) -a --allowlist Vulnerable modules, advisories, and paths to allowlist from preventing integration (default none ) -o --output-format The format of the output of audit-ci [choices: text , json ] (default text ) -d --directory The directory containing the package.json to audit (default ./ ) --pass-enoaudit Pass if no audit is performed due to the registry returning ENOAUDIT (default false ) --show-found Show allowlisted advisories that are found (default true ) --show-not-found Show allowlisted advisories that are not found (default true ) --registry The registry to resolve packages by name and version (default to unspecified) --report-type Format for the audit report results [choices: important , summary , full ] (default important ) --retry-count The number of attempts audit-ci calls an unavailable registry before failing (default 5 ) --config Path to JSON config file --skip-dev Skip auditing devDependencies (default false ) --advisories [DEPRECATED] Vulnerable advisory ids to whitelist from preventing integration (default none ) -w --whitelist [DEPRECATED] Vulnerable modules to whitelist from preventing integration (default none ) --path-whitelist [DEPRECATED] Vulnerable module paths to whitelist from preventing integration (default none )

The options --advisories , --path-whitelist , --whitelist , and -w are deprecated in favour of -a (alias --allowlist ) which merge the functionality of all of the deprecated arguments into one argument.

(Optional) Config file specification

A config file can manage auditing preferences audit-ci . The config file's keys match the CLI arguments.

{ // Only use one of ["low": true, "moderate": true, "high": true, "critical": true] "low": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false` "moderate": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false` "high": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false` "critical": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false` "allowlist": <(string | number)[]>, // [Optional] default `[]` "report-type": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `important` "package-manager": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `"auto"` "output-format": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `"text"` "pass-enoaudit": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false` "show-found": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `true` "show-not-found": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `true` "registry": <string>, // [Optional] defaults `undefined` "retry-count": <number>, // [Optional] defaults 5 "skip-dev": <boolean>, // [Optional] defaults `false` "advisories": <number[]>, // [Deprecated, optional] defaults `[]` "path-whitelist": <string[]>, // [Deprecated, optional] defaults `[]` "whitelist": <string[]> // [Deprecated, optional] defaults `[]` }

Review the examples section for an example of config file usage.

Refrain from using "directory" within the config file because directory is relative to where the command is run, rather than the directory where the config file exists.

Examples

Prevents build on moderate, high, or critical vulnerabilities; ignores low

npx audit-ci -m

Prevents build on any vulnerability except advisory 690 and all of lodash and base64url, don't show allowlisted

npx audit-ci -l -a 690 lodash base64url --show-found false

Prevents build with critical vulnerabilities showing the full report

audit-ci --critical --report-type full

Continues build regardless of vulnerabilities, but show the summary report

npx audit-ci --report-type summary

Example config file and different directory usage

{ "low" : true , "package-manager" : "auto" , "allowlist" : [ 100 , 101 , "example1" , "example2" , "52|example3" , "880|example4" , "880|example5>example4" , "*|example6>*" ], "registry" : "https://registry.npmjs.org" }

npx audit-ci --directory test /npm-config-file --config test /npm-config-file/audit-ci.json

Why run audit-ci on PR builds for Travis-CI and not the push builds?

If audit-ci is run on the PR build and not on the push build, you can continue to push new code and create PRs parallel to the actual vulnerability fix. However, they can't be merged until the fix is implemented. Since audit-ci performs the audit on the PR build, it will always have the most up-to-date dependencies vs. the push build, which would require a manual merge with main before passing the audit.

NPM/Yarn is returning ENOAUDIT and is breaking my build, what do I do?