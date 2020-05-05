openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

audioworklet-polyfill

by GoogleChromeLabs
1.1.2 (see all)

🔊 Polyfill AudioWorklet using the legacy ScriptProcessor API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

709

GitHub Stars

185

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AudioWorklet Polyfill

AudioWorklet Polyfill npm

1kB polyfill for AudioWorklet.

audioworklet-polyfill is a tiny JavaScript library that brings AudioWorklet support to all major browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. It uses ScriptProcessorNode under the hood, and runs your Worklet code in an isolated scope on the main thread (read why).

Basic DemoDSP Playground Demo

New to AudioWorklet? Check out this great Introduction and Demos or the AudioWorklet Examples.

Usage

<script src="audioworklet-polyfill.js"></script>
<!-- or: -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/audioworklet-polyfill/dist/audioworklet-polyfill.js"></script>

Or with a bundler:

import 'audioworklet-polyfill';

... or with ES Modules on the web:

import('https://unpkg.com/audioworklet-polyfill/dist/audioworklet-polyfill.js');

Roadmap

  • Improve support for custom parameters

Why are Worklets emulated on the main thread?

This polyfill is intended to be a bridging solution until AudioWorklet is implemented across all browsers. It's an improvement over ScriptProcessorNode even though that's what it uses under the hood, because code written using this polyfill is forwards-compatible: as native support improves, your application improves. This polyfill offers a simple, future-proof alternative to ScriptProcessorNode without introducing Workers or relying on shared memory.

Similar Libraries

@jariseon has implemented a similar polyfill that uses Web Workers for audio processing.

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial