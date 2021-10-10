audioMotion-analyzer is a high-resolution real-time audio spectrum analyzer built upon Web Audio and Canvas JavaScript APIs.
It was originally conceived as part of a full-featured music player called audioMotion, but I later decided to make just the spectrum analyzer available as a self-contained module, so other developers could use it in their own projects.
My goal is to make this the best looking, most accurate and customizable spectrum analyzer around, in a small-footprint and high-performance package.
getEnergy()
Load from Skypack CDN:
<script type="module">
import AudioMotionAnalyzer from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/audiomotion-analyzer?min';
// your code here
</script>
Or download the latest version and copy the
audioMotion-analyzer.js file from the
src/ folder into your project folder.
Install as a dependency:
$ npm i --save audiomotion-analyzer
Use ES6 import syntax:
import AudioMotionAnalyzer from 'audiomotion-analyzer';
new AudioMotionAnalyzer( [container], [{options}] )
Creates a new instance of audioMotion-analyzer.
The analyzer canvas will be appended to the HTML element referenced by
container, unless you set
useCanvas: false in the options.
If
container is undefined, the document's body will be used instead.
Usage example:
const audioMotion = new AudioMotionAnalyzer(
document.getElementById('container'),
{
source: document.getElementById('audio')
}
);
This will insert the analyzer canvas inside the #container element and start the visualization of audio coming from the #audio element.
Valid properties and default values are shown below.
Properties marked as constructor only can only be set by the constructor call, the others can also be set anytime via
setOptions() method.
options = {
alphaBars: false,
audioCtx: undefined, // constructor only
barSpace: 0.1,
bgAlpha: 0.7,
connectSpeakers: true, // constructor only
fftSize: 8192,
fillAlpha: 1,
fsElement: undefined, // constructor only
gradient: 'classic',
height: undefined,
ledBars: false,
lineWidth: 0,
loRes: false,
lumiBars: false,
maxDecibels: -25,
maxFreq: 22000,
minDecibels: -85,
minFreq: 20,
mirror: 0,
mode: 0,
onCanvasDraw: undefined,
onCanvasResize: undefined,
outlineBars: false,
overlay: false,
radial: false,
reflexAlpha: 0.15,
reflexBright: 1,
reflexFit: true,
reflexRatio: 0,
showBgColor: true,
showFPS: false,
showLeds: false, // DEPRECATED - use ledBars instead
showPeaks: true,
showScaleX: true,
showScaleY: false,
smoothing: 0.5,
source: undefined, // constructor only
spinSpeed: 0,
splitGradient: false,
start: true,
stereo: false,
useCanvas: true,
volume: 1,
width: undefined
}
audioCtx AudioContext object
Available since v2.0.0
Allows you to provide an external AudioContext for audioMotion-analyzer, for connection with other Web Audio nodes or sound-processing modules.
Since version 3.2.0,
audioCtx will be automatically inferred from the
source property if that's an AudioNode.
If neither is defined, a new audio context will be created. After instantiation,
audioCtx will be available as a read-only property.
See this live code and the multi-instance demo for more usage examples.
connectSpeakers boolean
Available since v3.2.0
Whether or not to connect the analyzer output to the speakers (technically, the AudioContext
destination node).
Some scenarios where you may want to set this to
false:
After instantiation, use
connectOutput() and
disconnectOutput() to connect or disconnect the output from the speakers (or other nodes).
Defaults to true.
See also
connectedTo.
fsElement HTMLElement object
Available since v3.4.0
HTML element affected by the
toggleFullscreen() method.
If not defined, defaults to the
canvas.
Set it to a container
<div> to keep additional interface elements available in fullscreen mode.
See the overlay demo or this pen for usage examples.
After instantiation,
fsElement is available as a read-only property.
source HTMLMediaElement or AudioNode object
If
source is specified, connects an HTMLMediaElement object (an
<audio> or
<video> HTML tag)
or any instance of AudioNode to the analyzer.
At least one audio source is required for the analyzer to work. You can also connect audio sources after instantiation, using the
connectInput() method.
start boolean
If
start: false is specified, the analyzer will be created stopped. You can then start it with the
toggleAnalyzer() method.
Defaults to true, so the analyzer will start running right after initialization.
alphaBars boolean
Available since v3.6.0
When set to true each bar's amplitude affects its opacity, i.e., higher bars are rendered more opaque while shorter bars are more transparent.
This is similar to the
lumiBars effect, but bars' amplitudes are preserved and it also works on Discrete mode and radial visualization.
For effect priority when combined with other settings, see
isAlphaBars.
Defaults to false.
audioCtx AudioContext object (Read only)
AudioContext used by audioMotion-analyzer.
Use this object to create additional audio sources to be connected to the analyzer, like oscillator nodes, gain nodes and media streams.
The code fragment below creates an oscillator and a gain node using audioMotion's AudioContext, and then connects them to the analyzer:
const audioMotion = new AudioMotionAnalyzer( document.getElementById('container') ),
audioCtx = audioMotion.audioCtx,
oscillator = audioCtx.createOscillator(),
gainNode = audioCtx.createGain();
oscillator.frequency.value = 440; // set 440Hz frequency
oscillator.connect( gainNode ); // connect oscillator -> gainNode
gainNode.gain.value = .5; // set volume to 50%
audioMotion.connectInput( gainNode ); // connect gainNode -> audioMotion
oscillator.start(); // play tone
You can provide your own AudioContext via the
audioCtx property in the constructor options.
See also the fluid demo and the multi-instance demo for more usage examples.
barSpace number
Available since v2.0.0
Customize the spacing between bars in octave bands modes.
Use a value between 0 and 1 for spacing proportional to the band width. Values >= 1 will be considered as a literal number of pixels.
For example,
barSpace = 0.5 will use half the width available to each band for spacing and half for the bar itself.
On the other hand,
barSpace = 2 will set a fixed spacing of 2 pixels, independent of the width of bars.
Prefer proportional spacing to obtain consistent results among different resolutions and screen sizes.
barSpace = 0 will effectively show contiguous bars, except when
ledBars is true, in which case a minimum spacing is enforced
(this can be customized via
setLedParams() method).
Defaults to 0.1.
bgAlpha number
Available since v2.2.0
Controls the opacity of the background, when
overlay and
showBgColor are both set to true.
It must be a number between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 (completely opaque).
Defaults to 0.7.
canvas HTMLCanvasElement object (Read only)
Canvas element created by audioMotion.
canvasCtx CanvasRenderingContext2D object (Read only)
2D rendering context used for drawing in audioMotion's Canvas.
connectedSources array (Read only)
Available since v3.0.0
An array of AudioNode objects connected to the analyzer input via the
source constructor option, or by using the
connectInput() method.
connectedTo array (Read only)
Available since v3.2.0
An array of AudioNode objects to which the analyzer output is connected.
By default, audioMotion-analyzer is connected to the AudioContext
destination node (the speakers) upon instantiation, unless you set
connectSpeakers: false in the constructor options.
See also
connectOutput().
energy (DEPRECATED)
This property will be removed in version 4.0.0 - Use
getEnergy() instead.
fftSize number
Number of samples used for the FFT performed by the AnalyzerNode. It must be a power of 2 between 32 and 32768, so valid values are: 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048, 4096, 8192, 16384, and 32768.
Higher values provide more detail in the frequency domain, but less detail in the time domain (slower response), so you may need to adjust
smoothing accordingly.
Defaults to 8192.
fillAlpha number
Available since v2.0.0
Opacity of the area fill in Graph mode, or inner fill of bars in octave bands modes when
outlineBars is true.
It must be a number between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 (completely opaque).
Please note that the line stroke (when
lineWidth > 0) is always drawn at full opacity, regardless of the
fillAlpha value.
Also, for octave bands modes,
alphaBars set to true takes precedence over
fillAlpha.
Defaults to 1.
fps number (Read only)
Current frame rate.
fsElement HTMLElement object (Read only)
Available since v3.4.0
HTML element affected by the
toggleFullscreen() method.
See
fsElement in the constructor options context for more information.
fsHeight number (Read only)
fsWidth number (Read only)
Canvas dimensions used during fullscreen mode. These take the current pixel ratio into account and will change accordingly when low-resolution mode is set.
gradient string
Currently selected color gradient used for analyzer graphs.
It must be the name of a built-in or registered gradient. Built-in gradients are 'classic', 'prism' and 'rainbow'.
Defaults to 'classic'.
height number
width number
Nominal dimensions of the analyzer.
If one or both of these are
undefined, the analyzer will try to adjust to the container's width and/or height.
If the container's width and/or height are 0 (inline elements), a reference size of 640 x 270 pixels will be used to replace the missing dimension(s).
This should be considered the minimum dimensions for proper visualization of all available modes with the LED effect on.
You can set both values at once using the
setCanvasSize() method.
?> You can read the actual canvas dimensions at any time directly from the
canvas object.
isAlphaBars boolean (Read only)
Available since v3.6.0
true when alpha bars are effectively being displayed, i.e.,
alphaBars is set to true and
mode is set to discrete frequencies
or one of the octave bands modes, in which case
lumiBars must be set to false or
radial must be set to true.
isFullscreen boolean (Read only)
true when the analyzer is being displayed in fullscreen, or false otherwise.
See
toggleFullscreen().
isLedBars boolean (Read only)
Available since v3.6.0 (formerly
isLedDisplay)
true when LED bars are effectively being displayed, i.e.,
ledBars is set to true and
mode is set to an octave bands mode and
radial is false.
isLedDisplay (DEPRECATED)
This property will be removed in version 4.0.0 - Use
isLedBars instead.
isLumiBars boolean (Read only)
Available since v3.0.0
true when luminance bars are effectively being displayed, i.e.,
lumiBars is set to true and
mode is set to an octave bands mode and
radial is false.
isOctaveBands boolean (Read only)
Available since v3.0.0
true when
mode is set to one of the octave bands modes.
isOn boolean (Read only)
true if the analyzer process is running, or false if it's stopped.
See
toggleAnalyzer().
isOutlineBars boolean (Read only)
Available since v3.6.0
true when outlined bars are effectively being displayed, i.e.,
outlineBars is set to true,
mode is set to
one of the octave bands modes and both
ledBars and
lumiBars are set to false, or
radial is set to true.
ledBars boolean
Available since v3.6.0 (formerly
showLeds)
true to activate a vintage LEDs display effect. Only effective for octave bands modes.
This effect can be customized via
setLedParams() method.
For effect priority when combined with other settings, see
isLedBars.
Defaults to false.
lineWidth number
Available since v2.0.0
Line width for Graph mode, or outline stroke in octave bands modes when
outlineBars is true.
For the line to be distinguishable, set also
fillAlpha < 1.
Defaults to 0.
loRes boolean
true for low resolution mode. Defaults to false.
Low resolution mode halves the effective pixel ratio, resulting in four times less pixels to render. This may improve performance significantly, especially in 4K+ monitors.
?> If you want to allow users to interactively toggle low resolution mode, you may need to set a fixed size for the canvas via CSS, like so:
canvas {
display: block;
width: 100%;
}
This will prevent the canvas size from changing, when switching the low resolution mode on and off.
lumiBars boolean
Available since v1.1.0
This is only effective for octave bands modes.
When set to true all analyzer bars will be displayed at full height with varying luminance (opacity, actually) instead.
lumiBars takes precedence over
alphaBars and
outlineBars, except in
radial visualization.
For effect priority when combined with other settings, see
isLumiBars.
Defaults to false.
maxDecibels number
minDecibels number
Highest and lowest decibel values represented in the Y-axis of the analyzer. The loudest volume possible is 0.
You can set both values at once using the
setSensitivity() method.
For more info, see AnalyserNode.minDecibels.
minDecibels defaults to -85 and maxDecibels defaults to -25.
maxFreq number
minFreq number
Highest and lowest frequencies represented in the X-axis of the analyzer. Values in Hertz.
The minimum allowed value is 1. Trying to set a lower value will throw an
ERR_FREQUENCY_TOO_LOW error.
The maximum practical value is half the sampling rate (
audioCtx.sampleRate), although this is not enforced by audioMotion-analyzer.
It is preferable to use the
setFreqRange() method and set both values at once, to prevent
minFreq being higher than the current
maxFreq or vice-versa at a given moment.
minFreq defaults to 20 and maxFreq defaults to 22000.
mirror number
Available since v3.3.0
Horizontal mirroring effect. Valid values are:
|mirror
|Effect
|-1
|Mirrors the analyzer to the left (low frequencies at the center of the screen)
|0
|Disables mirror effect (default)
|1
|Mirrors the analyzer to the right (high frequencies at the center of the screen)
Note: when
radial is true, both
1 and
-1 will produce the same effect.
Defaults to 0.
mode number
Current visualization mode.
fillAlpha and
lineWidth properties).
|mode
|description
|notes
|0
|Discrete frequencies
|1
|1/24th octave bands
|2
|1/12th octave bands
|3
|1/8th octave bands
|4
|1/6th octave bands
|5
|1/4th octave bands
|6
|1/3rd octave bands
|7
|Half octave bands
|8
|Full octave bands
|9
|(not valid)
|reserved
|10
|Graph
|added in v1.1.0
Defaults to 0.
outlineBars boolean
Available since v3.6.0
When true and
mode is set to one of the octave bands modes, draws outlined bars with customizable
fillAlpha and
lineWidth.
For effect priority when combined with other settings, see
isOutlineBars.
Defaults to false.
overlay boolean
Available since v2.2.0
Allows the analyzer to be displayed over other content, by making the canvas background transparent, when set to true.
When
showBgColor is also true,
bgAlpha controls the background opacity.
Defaults to false.
?> In order to keep elements other than the canvas visible in fullscreen, you'll need to set the
fsElement property in the constructor options.
peakEnergy (DEPRECATED)
This property will be removed in version 4.0.0 - Use
getEnergy('peak') instead.
pixelRatio number (Read only)
Current devicePixelRatio. This is usually 1 for standard displays and 2 for retina / Hi-DPI screens.
You can refer to this value to adjust any additional drawings done in the canvas (via callback function).
When
loRes is true
pixelRatio is halved, i.e. 0.5 for standard displays and 1 for retina / Hi-DPI.
radial boolean
Available since v2.4.0
When true, the spectrum analyzer is rendered as a circle, with radial frequency bars spreading from the center of the canvas.
When radial mode is active,
ledBars and
lumiBars have no effect, and
also
showPeaks has no effect in radial Graph mode.
See also
spinSpeed.
Defaults to false.
reflexAlpha number
Available since v2.1.0
Reflection opacity (when
reflexRatio > 0).
It must be a number between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 (completely opaque).
Defaults to 0.15.
reflexBright number
Available since v2.3.0
Reflection brightness (when
reflexRatio > 0).
It must be a number. Values below 1 darken the reflection and above 1 make it brighter. A value of 0 will render the reflected image completely black, while a value of 1 will preserve the original brightness.
Defaults to 1.
reflexFit boolean
Available since v2.1.0
When true, the reflection will be adjusted (stretched or shrinked) to fit the canvas. If set to false the reflected image may be cut at the bottom (when
reflexRatio < 0.5) or not fill the entire canvas (when
reflexRatio > 0.5).
Defaults to true.
reflexRatio number
Available since v2.1.0
Percentage of canvas height used for reflection. It must be a number greater than or equal to 0, and less than 1. Trying to set a value out of this range will throw an
ERR_REFLEX_OUT_OF_RANGE error.
For a perfect mirrored effect, set
reflexRatio to 0.5 and both
reflexAlpha and
reflexBright to 1.
This has no effect when
lumiBars is true.
Defaults to 0 (no reflection).
showBgColor boolean
Determines whether the canvas background should be painted.
If true, the background color defined by the current gradient will be used.
Opacity can be adjusted via
bgAlpha property, when
overlay is true.
If false, the canvas background will be painted black when
overlay is false,
or transparent when
overlay is true.
Defaults to true.
?> Please note that when
overlay is false and
ledBars is true, the background color will always be black,
and setting
showBgColor to true will make the "unlit" LEDs visible instead.
showFPS boolean
true to display the current frame rate. Defaults to false.
showLeds (DEPRECATED)
This property will be removed in version 4.0.0 - Use
ledBars instead.
showPeaks boolean
true to show amplitude peaks for each frequency. Defaults to true.
showScaleX boolean
Available since v3.0.0
true to display the frequency (Hz) scale on the X axis. Defaults to true.
NOTE: this property was named
showScale in versions prior to v3.0.0
showScaleY boolean
Available since v2.4.0
true to display the level (dB) scale on the Y axis. Defaults to false.
This option has no effect when
radial or
lumiBars are set to true.
smoothing number
Sets the analyzer's smoothingTimeConstant.
It must be a number between 0 and 1. Lower values make the analyzer respond faster to changes.
Defaults to 0.5.
spinSpeed number
Available since v2.4.0
When
radial is true, this property defines the analyzer rotation speed, in revolutions per minute.
Positive values will make the analyzer rotate clockwise, while negative values will make it rotate counterclockwise. A value of 0 results in no rotation.
Defaults to 0.
splitGradient boolean
Available since v3.0.0
When true, the gradient will be split between both channels, so each channel will have different colors. If false, both channels will use the full gradient.
|splitGradient: true
|splitGradient: false
This option has no effect in horizontal gradients, or when
stereo is set to false.
Defaults to false.
stereo boolean
Available since v3.0.0
When true, the spectrum analyzer will display separate graphs for the left and right audio channels.
Notes:
stereo is set to false (in such case the analyzer graph will represent both channels combined);
stereo is true, unless you have another stereo source simultaneously
connected to the analyzer, which will force the mono source to be upmixed to stereo.
See also
splitGradient.
Defaults to false.
useCanvas boolean
Available since v3.5.0
When set to false, analyzer graphics are not rendered to the
canvas.
Setting it to false in the constructor options also prevents the canvas from being added to the document/container.
Please note that the analyzer processing runs regardless of the value of
useCanvas and any callback defined for
onCanvasDraw
will still be triggered on every animation frame, so you can use the
getBars() method to create your own visualizations.
If you want to completely stop the audio data processing, see
toggleAnalyzer().
Defaults to true.
volume number
Available since v3.0.0
Read or set the output volume.
A value of 0 (zero) will mute the sound output, while a value of 1 will keep the same input volume. Higher values can be used to amplify the input, but it may cause distortion.
Please note that changing the audio element volume directly will affect the amplitude of analyzer graphs, while this property does not.
Defaults to 1.
AudioMotionAnalyzer.version string (Read only)
Available since v3.0.0
Returns the version of the audioMotion-analyzer package.
Since this is a static property, you should always access it as
AudioMotionAnalyzer.version - this allows you to check the package version even before instantiating your object.
onCanvasDraw function
If defined, this function will be called after rendering each frame.
The audioMotion object will be passed as an argument to the callback function.
Canvas properties
fillStyle and
strokeStyle will be set to the current gradient when the function is called.
Usage example:
const audioMotion = new AudioMotionAnalyzer(
document.getElementById('container'),
{
source: document.getElementById('audio'),
onCanvasDraw: drawCallback
}
);
function drawCallback( instance ) {
const ctx = instance.canvasCtx,
baseSize = ( instance.isFullscreen ? 40 : 20 ) * instance.pixelRatio;
// use the 'energy' value to increase the font size and make the logo pulse to the beat
ctx.font = `${ baseSize + instance.getEnergy() * 25 * instance.pixelRatio }px Orbitron, sans-serif`;
ctx.fillStyle = '#fff8';
ctx.textAlign = 'center';
ctx.fillText( 'audioMotion', instance.canvas.width - baseSize * 8, baseSize * 2 );
}
For more examples, see the fluid demo source code or this pen.
onCanvasResize function
If defined, this function will be called whenever the canvas is resized.
Two arguments are passed: a string with the reason why the function was called (see below) and the audioMotion object.
|Reason
|Description
'create'
|canvas created by the audioMotion-analyzer constructor
'fschange'
|analyzer entered or left fullscreen mode
'lores'
|low resolution option toggled on or off
'resize'
|browser window or canvas container element were resized
'user'
|canvas dimensions changed by user script, via
height and
width properties,
setCanvasSize() or
setOptions() methods
?> As of version 2.5.0, the
'resize' reason is no longer sent on fullscreen changes and
the callback is triggered only when canvas dimensions effectively change from the previous state.
Usage example:
const audioMotion = new AudioMotionAnalyzer(
document.getElementById('container'),
{
source: document.getElementById('audio'),
onCanvasResize: ( reason, instance ) => {
console.log( `[${reason}] canvas size is: ${instance.canvas.width} x ${instance.canvas.height}` );
}
}
);
connectInput( source )
Available since v3.0.0
Connects an HTMLMediaElement or an AudioNode (or any of its descendants) to the analyzer.
If
source is an HTMLMediaElement, the method returns a MediaElementAudioSourceNode created
for that element; if
source is an AudioNode instance, it returns the
source object itself; if it's neither an ERR_INVALID_AUDIO_SOURCE error is thrown.
See also
disconnectInput() and
connectedSources.
connectOutput( [node] )
Available since v3.0.0
This method allows connecting the analyzer output to other audio processing modules that use the Web Audio API.
node must be an AudioNode instance.
By default, the analyzer is connected to the speakers upon instantiation, unless you set
connectSpeakers: false in the constructor options.
See also
disconnectOutput() and
connectedTo.
?> If called with no argument, analyzer output is connected to the speakers (the AudioContext
destination node).
disconnectInput( [node] )
Available since v3.0.0
Disconnects audio source nodes previously connected to the analyzer.
node may be an AudioNode instance or an array of such objects.
Please note that if you have connected an
<audio> or
<video> element, you should disconnect the respective MediaElementAudioSourceNode
created for it.
See also
connectInput().
?> If called with no argument, all connected sources are disconnected.
disconnectOutput( [node] )
Available since v3.0.0
Disconnects the analyzer output from previously connected audio nodes.
node must be a connected AudioNode.
See also
connectOutput().
?> If called with no argument, analyzer output is disconnected from all nodes, including the speakers!
getBars()
Available since v3.5.0
Returns an array with current data for each analyzer bar. Each array element is an object with the format below:
{
posX: <number>, // horizontal position of this bar on the canvas
freqLo: <number>, // starting frequency for this bar
freqHi: <number>, // ending frequency for this bar
peak: <array>, // peak values for left and right channels
hold: <array>, // peak hold frames for left and right channels - values < 0 mean the peak is falling down
value: <array> // current amplitude on left and right channels
}
peak and
value elements are floats between 0 and 1, relative to the lowest and highest volume levels defined by
minDecibels and
maxDecibels.
hold values are integers and indicate the hold time (in frames) for the current peak. The maximum value is 30 and means the peak has just been set, while negative values mean the peak is currently falling down.
Please note that
hold and
value will have only one element when
stereo is false, but
peak is always a two-element array.
You can use this method to create your own visualizations using the analyzer data. See this pen for usage example.
getEnergy( [preset | startFreq], [endFreq] )
Available since v3.2.0
Returns a number between 0 and 1, representing the amplitude of a specific frequency, or the average energy of a frequency range.
If called with no parameters, it returns the overall spectrum energy obtained by the average of amplitudes of the currently displayed frequency bands.
Preset strings are available for predefined ranges plus the "peak" functionality (see table below), or you can specify the desired frequency and an optional ending frequency for a range. Frequency values must be specified in Hz.
|preset
|description
|'peak'
|peak overall energy value of the last 30 frames (approximately 0.5s)
|'bass'
|average energy between 20 and 250 Hz
|'lowMid'
|average energy between 250 and 500 Hz
|'mid'
|average energy between 500 and 2000 Hz
|'highMid'
|average energy between 2000 and 4000 Hz
|'treble'
|average energy between 4000 and 16000 Hz
Please note that preset names are case-sensitive. If the specified preset is not recognized the method will return null.
Use this method inside your callback function to create additional visual effects. See the fluid demo or this pen for examples.
registerGradient( name, options )
Registers a custom color gradient.
name must be a non-empty string that will be used when setting the
gradient property.
options must be an object as shown below:
const options = {
bgColor: '#011a35', // background color (optional) - defaults to '#111'
dir: 'h', // add this property to create a horizontal gradient (optional)
colorStops: [ // list your gradient colors in this array (at least 2 entries are required)
'red', // colors may be defined in any valid CSS format
{ pos: .6, color: '#ff0' }, // use an object to adjust the position (0 to 1) of a color
'hsl( 120, 100%, 50% )' // colors may be defined in any valid CSS format
]
}
audioMotion.registerGradient( 'my-grad', options );
Additional information about gradient color-stops.
setCanvasSize( width, height )
Sets the analyzer nominal dimensions in pixels. See
height and
width properties for details.
setFreqRange( minFreq, maxFreq )
Sets the desired frequency range. Values are expressed in Hz (Hertz).
setLedParams( [params] )
Available since v3.2.0
Customize parameters used to create the LEDs display effect.
params should be an object with the following structure:
const params = {
maxLeds: 128, // integer, > 0
spaceV: 1, // > 0
spaceH: .5 // >= 0
}
|property
|description
maxLeds
|maximum desired number of LED elements per analyzer bar
spaceV
|vertical spacing ratio, relative to the LED height (1 means spacing is the same as the LED height)
spaceH
|minimum horizontal spacing ratio, relative to the available width (0.5 means half of the width is used for spacing and half for the LED); behaves exactly like barSpace (values >= 1 are considered as literal pixel values) and will override it if larger
The available canvas height is initially divided by
maxLeds and vertical spacing is calculated observing the
spaceV ratio;
if necessary, the led count is decreased until both the led segment and the vertical spacing are at least 2px tall.
You can try different values in the fluid demo.
If called with no arguments or any invalid property, disables previously set parameters.
setOptions( [options] )
Shorthand method for setting several analyzer properties at once.
See Options object for object structure and default values.
?> If called with no argument (or
options is undefined), resets all configuration options to their default values.
setSensitivity( minDecibels, maxDecibels )
Adjust the analyzer's sensitivity. See
minDecibels and
maxDecibels properties.
toggleAnalyzer( [boolean] )
Starts (true) or stops (false) the analyzer process. If no argument provided, inverts the current status.
Returns the resulting status.
The analyzer is started by default after initialization, unless you specify
start: false in the constructor options.
When the analyzer is off, no audio data is processed and no callbacks to
onCanvasDraw will be triggered.
See also
isOn property.
toggleFullscreen()
Toggles fullscreen mode on / off.
By default, only the canvas is sent to fullscreen.
You can set the
fsElement constructor option to a parent container, to keep desired interface elements visible during fullscreen.
?> Fullscreen requests must be triggered by user action, like a key press or mouse click, so you must call this method from within a user-generated event handler.
Available since v2.0.0
audioMotion-analyzer uses a custom error object to throw errors for some critical operations.
The
code property is a string label that can be checked to identify the specific error in a reliable way.
|code
|Error description
|ERR_AUDIO_CONTEXT_FAIL
|Could not create audio context. The user agent may lack support for the Web Audio API.
|ERR_INVALID_AUDIO_CONTEXT
|Audio context provided by user is not valid.
|ERR_INVALID_AUDIO_SOURCE
|Audio source provided in
source option or
connectInput() method is not an instance of HTMLMediaElement or AudioNode.
|ERR_INVALID_MODE
|User tried to set the visualization
mode to an invalid value.
|ERR_FREQUENCY_TOO_LOW
|User tried to set the
minFreq or
maxFreq properties to a value lower than 1.
|ERR_GRADIENT_INVALID_NAME
|The
name parameter for
registerGradient() must be a non-empty string.
|ERR_GRADIENT_NOT_AN_OBJECT
|The
options parameter for
registerGradient() must be an object.
|ERR_GRADIENT_MISSING_COLOR
|The
options parameter for
registerGradient() must define at least two color-stops.
|ERR_REFLEX_OUT_OF_RANGE
|Tried to assign a value < 0 or >= 1 to
reflexRatio property.
|ERR_UNKNOWN_GRADIENT
|User tried to select a gradient not previously registered.
reflexBright feature relies on the
filter property of the Canvas API,
which is currently not supported in some browsers (notably, Opera and Safari).
On Firefox,
alphaBars and
fillAlpha won't work with
radial visualization when using hardware acceleration, due to this bug.
Safari's implementation of Web Audio won't return analyzer data for live streams, as documented in this bug report.
See Changelog.md
If you create something cool with audioMotion-analyzer, or simply think it's useful, I would love to know! Please drop me an e-mail at hvianna@gmail.com
For feature requests, suggestions or feedback, please see the CONTRIBUTING.md file.
audioMotion-analyzer copyright (c) 2018-2021 Henrique Avila Vianna
Licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License, version 3 or later.