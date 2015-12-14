Encodes the contents of an AudioBuffer from the WebAudio API as WAVE. Supports 16-bit PCM and 32-bit float data.

The code for this has been adapted from the export feature of Recorder.js.

PRs welcome.

Install

npm install audiobuffer-to-wav --save

Example

var toWav = require ( 'audiobuffer-to-wav' ) var xhr = require ( 'xhr' ) var context = new AudioContext() xhr({ uri : 'audio/track.mp3' , responseType : 'arraybuffer' }, function ( err, body, resp ) { if (err) throw err audioContext.decodeAudioData(resp, function ( buffer ) { var wav = toWav(buffer) }) })

See the demo for an example of loading MP3, decoding it, and triggering a download of the encoded WAV file.

A more advanced example might be to write the file using Node and Electron or hihat, i.e. an easy way to convert MP3/OGG/etc to WAV.

Usage

arrayBuffer = encodeWAV(audioBuffer, [opt])

Encodes the AudioBuffer instance as WAV, returning a new array buffer. Interleaves multi-channel data, if necessary.

By default, exports with 16-bit PCM (format: 1). You can specify opt.float32 instead, which will write format 3 with 32-bit float data.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.