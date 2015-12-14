openbase logo
audiobuffer-to-wav

by Jam3
1.0.0 (see all)

convert an AudioBuffer to .wav format

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Readme

audiobuffer-to-wav

stable

Encodes the contents of an AudioBuffer from the WebAudio API as WAVE. Supports 16-bit PCM and 32-bit float data.

The code for this has been adapted from the export feature of Recorder.js.

PRs welcome.

Install

npm install audiobuffer-to-wav --save

Example

var toWav = require('audiobuffer-to-wav')
var xhr = require('xhr')
var context = new AudioContext()

// request the MP3 as binary
xhr({
  uri: 'audio/track.mp3',
  responseType: 'arraybuffer'
}, function (err, body, resp) {
  if (err) throw err
  // decode the MP3 into an AudioBuffer
  audioContext.decodeAudioData(resp, function (buffer) {
    // encode AudioBuffer to WAV
    var wav = toWav(buffer)
    
    // do something with the WAV ArrayBuffer ...
  })
})

See the demo for an example of loading MP3, decoding it, and triggering a download of the encoded WAV file.

A more advanced example might be to write the file using Node and Electron or hihat, i.e. an easy way to convert MP3/OGG/etc to WAV.

Usage

NPM

arrayBuffer = encodeWAV(audioBuffer, [opt])

Encodes the AudioBuffer instance as WAV, returning a new array buffer. Interleaves multi-channel data, if necessary.

By default, exports with 16-bit PCM (format: 1). You can specify opt.float32 instead, which will write format 3 with 32-bit float data.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

