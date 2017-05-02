Detect the audio type of a Buffer/Uint8Array
$ npm install --save audio-type
$ bower install --save audio-type
$ component install hemanth/audio-type
var readChunk = require('read-chunk'); // npm install read-chunk
var audioType = require('audio-type');
var buffer = readChunk.sync('meow.wav', 0, 12);
audioType(buffer);
//=> wav
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', 'meow.flac');
xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer';
xhr.onload = function () {
audioType(new Uint8Array(this.response));
//=> flac
};
xhr.send();
Returns:
mp3,
oga,
flac,
wav,
m4a,
false
Type:
buffer (Node.js),
uint8array
It only needs the first 12 bytes.
$ npm install --global audio-type
$ audio-type --help
Usage
$ cat <filename> | audio-type
$ audio-type <filename>
Example
$ cat meow.mp3 | audio-type
mp3
MIT © Hemanth.HM