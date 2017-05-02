Detect the audio type of a Buffer/Uint8Array

Install

$ npm install --save audio-type

$ bower install --save audio-type

$ component install hemanth/audio-type

Usage

var readChunk = require ( 'read-chunk' ); var audioType = require ( 'audio-type' ); var buffer = readChunk.sync( 'meow.wav' , 0 , 12 ); audioType(buffer);

Browser

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , 'meow.flac' ); xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; xhr.onload = function ( ) { audioType( new Uint8Array ( this .response)); }; xhr.send();

API

Returns: mp3 , oga , flac , wav , m4a , false

buffer

Type: buffer (Node.js), uint8array

It only needs the first 12 bytes.

CLI

$ npm install --global audio-type

$ audio-type -- help Usage $ cat <filename> | audio-type $ audio-type <filename> Example $ cat meow.mp3 | audio-type mp3

License

MIT © Hemanth.HM