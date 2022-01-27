MediaRecorder polyfill to record audio in Edge and Safari. Try it in online demo and see API.
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true }).then(stream => {
recorder = new MediaRecorder(stream)
recorder.addEventListener('dataavailable', e => {
audio.src = URL.createObjectURL(e.data)
})
recorder.start()
})
Install package:
npm install --save audio-recorder-polyfill
We recommend creating separated webpack/Parcel bundle with polyfill. In this case, polyfill will be downloaded only by Edge and Safari. Good browsers will download less.
Files recorded without the polyfill will not be playable on Safari, it is highly recommended to convert it to MP3 on the back-end of your application. If that’s not an option you can use the polyfill in all browsers to force the audio to be converted to the right format with the price of client’s performance.
entry: {
app: './src/app.js',
+ polyfill: './src/polyfill.js'
}
Install polyfill as MediaRecorder in this new bundle
src/polyfill.js:
import AudioRecorder from 'audio-recorder-polyfill'
window.MediaRecorder = AudioRecorder
Add this code to your HTML to load this new bundle only for browsers without MediaRecorder support:
+ <script>
+ if (!window.MediaRecorder) {
+ document.write(
+ decodeURI('%3Cscript defer src="/polyfill.js">%3C/script>')
+ )
+ }
+ </script>
<script src="/app.js" defer></script>
Polyfill supports ES modules. You do not need to do anything for bundlers.
For quick hacks you can load polyfill from CDN. Do not use it in production because of low performance.
import AudioRecorder from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/audio-recorder-polyfill/index.js'
window.MediaRecorder = AudioRecorder
In the beginning, we need to show a warning in browsers without Web Audio API:
if (MediaRecorder.notSupported) {
noSupport.style.display = 'block'
dictaphone.style.display = 'none'
}
Then you can use standard MediaRecorder API:
let recorder
recordButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
// Request permissions to record audio
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true }).then(stream => {
recorder = new MediaRecorder(stream)
// Set record to <audio> when recording will be finished
recorder.addEventListener('dataavailable', e => {
audio.src = URL.createObjectURL(e.data)
})
// Start recording
recorder.start()
})
})
stopButton.addEventListener('click', () => {
// Stop recording
recorder.stop()
// Remove “recording” icon from browser tab
recorder.stream.getTracks().forEach(i => i.stop())
})
If you need to upload record to the server, we recommend using
timeslice.
MediaRecorder will send recorded data every specified millisecond.
So you will start uploading before recording would finish.
// Will be executed every second with next part of audio file
recorder.addEventListener('dataavailable', e => {
sendNextPiece(e.data)
})
// Dump audio data every second
recorder.start(1000)
Chrome records natively only to
.webm files. Firefox to
.ogg.
You can get used file format in
e.data.type:
recorder.addEventListener('dataavailable', e => {
e.data.type //=> 'audio/wav' with polyfill
// 'audio/webm' in Chrome
// 'audio/ogg' in Firefox
})
As default, this polyfill saves records to
.wav files. Compression
is not very good, but encoding is fast and simple.
For better compression you may use the MP3 encoder.
import AudioRecorder from 'audio-recorder-polyfill'
import mpegEncoder from 'audio-recorder-polyfill/mpeg-encoder'
AudioRecorder.encoder = mpegEncoder
AudioRecorder.prototype.mimeType = 'audio/mpeg'
window.MediaRecorder = AudioRecorder
This polyfill tries to be MediaRecorder API compatible. But it still has small differences.
timeslice
or
requestData() call,
dataavailable will receive a separated file
with header on every call. In contrast, MediaRecorder sends header only
to first
dataavailable. Other events receive addition bytes
to the same file.
BlobEvent.timecode is not supported.
If you need audio format with better compression, you can change polyfill’s encoder:
import AudioRecorder from 'audio-recorder-polyfill'
+ import customEncoder from './ogg-opus-encoder'
+
+ AudioRecorder.encoder = customEncoder
+ AudioRecorder.prototype.mimeType = 'audio/ogg'
window.MediaRecorder = AudioRecorder
The encoder should be a function with Web Worker in the body. Polyfill converts function to the string to make Web Worker.
module.exports = () => {
function init (sampleRate) {
…
}
function encode (input) {
…
}
function dump (sampleRate) {
…
postMessage(output)
}
onmessage = e => {
if (e.data[0] === 'init') {
init(e.data[1])
} else if (e.data[0] === 'encode') {
encode(e.data[1])
} else if (e.data[0] === 'dump') {
dump(e.data[1])
}
}
}