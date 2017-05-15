An simple and flexible audio buffer loader for browser and node:
var load = require('audio-loader')
// load one file
load('http://example.net/audio/file.mp3').then(function (buffer) {
console.log(buffer) // => <AudioBuffer>
})
// load a collection of files
load({ snare: 'samples/snare.wav', kick: 'samples/kick.wav' },
{ from: 'http://example.net/'} ).then(function (audio) {
console.log(audio) // => { snare: <AudioBuffer>, kick: <AudioBuffer> }
})
Npm
npm i --save audio-loader
Yarn
yarn add audio-loader
Browser
Download the minified distribution which exports
loadAudio as window global:
<script src="audio-loader.min.js"></script>
<script>
loadAudio({ snare: 'snare.wav' }, { from: 'oramics.github.io/sampled/' }).then(..)
</script>
You can load individual or collection of files:
load('http://path/to/file.mp3').then(function (buffer) {
// buffer is an AudioBuffer
play(buffer)
})
// apply a prefix using options.from
load(['snare.mp3', 'kick.mp3'], { from: 'http://server.com/audio/' }).then(function (buffers) {
// buffers is an array of AudioBuffers
play(buffers[0])
})
// the options.from can be a function
function toUrl (name) { return 'http://server.com/samples' + name + '?key=secret' }
load({ snare: 'snare.mp3', kick: 'kick.mp3' }, { from: toUrl }).then(function (buffers) {
// buffers is a hash of names to AudioBuffers
play(buffers['snare'])
})
audio-loader will detect if some of the values of an object is an audio file name and try to fetch it:
var inst = { name: 'piano', gain: 0.2, audio: 'samples/piano.mp3' }
load(inst).then(function (piano) {
console.log(piano.name) // => 'piano' (it's not an audio file)
console.log(piano.gain) // => 0.2 (it's not an audio file)
console.log(piano.audio) // => <AudioBuffer> (it loaded the file)
})
If you provide a
.js file,
audio-loader will interpret it as a midi.js soundfont file and try to load it:
load('acoustic_grand_piano-ogg.js').then(function (buffers) {
buffers['C2'] // => <AudioBuffer>
})
This is a repository of them: https://github.com/gleitz/midi-js-soundfonts
load(source, [options])
|Param
|Type
|Description
|source
Object
|the object to be loaded: can be an URL string, ArrayBuffer with encoded data or an array/map of sources
|options
Object
|(Optional) the load options for that source
Possible
options keys are:
load('snare.mp3', { from: 'http://audio.net/samples/' })
If it's a function it receives the file name and should return the url as string.
load('piano.json', { only: ['C2', 'D2'] })
audio-context
To run the test, clone this repo and:
npm install
npm test
To run the browser example:
npm i -g budo
npm run browser-example
To run the node (audiojs) example:
node example/node.js
MIT License