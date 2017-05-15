An simple and flexible audio buffer loader for browser and node:

var load = require ( 'audio-loader' ) load( 'http://example.net/audio/file.mp3' ).then( function ( buffer ) { console .log(buffer) }) load({ snare : 'samples/snare.wav' , kick : 'samples/kick.wav' }, { from : 'http://example.net/' } ).then( function ( audio ) { console .log(audio) })

Features

Load single audio files or collection of them (either using arrays or data objects)

Load base64 encoded audio strings

Compatible with midi.js pre-rendered soundfonts packages like midi-js-soundfonts

Compatible with json encoded audio like sampled

Install

Npm

npm i --save audio-loader

Yarn

yarn add audio-loader

Browser

Download the minified distribution which exports loadAudio as window global:

< script src = "audio-loader.min.js" > </ script > < script > loadAudio({ snare: 'snare.wav' }, { from: 'oramics.github.io/sampled/' }).then(..) </ script >

Usage

Load audio files

You can load individual or collection of files:

load( 'http://path/to/file.mp3' ).then( function ( buffer ) { play(buffer) }) load([ 'snare.mp3' , 'kick.mp3' ], { from : 'http://server.com/audio/' }).then( function ( buffers ) { play(buffers[ 0 ]) }) function toUrl ( name ) { return 'http://server.com/samples' + name + '?key=secret' } load({ snare : 'snare.mp3' , kick : 'kick.mp3' }, { from : toUrl }).then( function ( buffers ) { play(buffers[ 'snare' ]) })

Recursive loading

audio-loader will detect if some of the values of an object is an audio file name and try to fetch it:

var inst = { name : 'piano' , gain : 0.2 , audio : 'samples/piano.mp3' } load(inst).then( function ( piano ) { console .log(piano.name) console .log(piano.gain) console .log(piano.audio) })

Load soundfont files

If you provide a .js file, audio-loader will interpret it as a midi.js soundfont file and try to load it:

load( 'acoustic_grand_piano-ogg.js' ).then( function ( buffers ) { buffers[ 'C2' ] })

This is a repository of them: https://github.com/gleitz/midi-js-soundfonts

API

Param Type Description source Object the object to be loaded: can be an URL string, ArrayBuffer with encoded data or an array/map of sources options Object (Optional) the load options for that source

Possible options keys are:

from {Function|String}: a function or string to convert from file names to urls. If is a string it will be prefixed to the name: load('snare.mp3', { from: 'http://audio.net/samples/' }) If it's a function it receives the file name and should return the url as string.

{Function|String}: a function or string to convert from file names to urls. If is a string it will be prefixed to the name: If it's a function it receives the file name and should return the url as string. only {Array} - when loading objects, if provided, only the given keys will be included in the decoded object: load('piano.json', { only: ['C2', 'D2'] })

{Array} - when loading objects, if provided, only the given keys will be included in the decoded object: context {AudioContext}: (browser only) The audio context to use. By default uses audio-context

{AudioContext}: (browser only) The audio context to use. By default uses decode {Function}: a function to decode audio. It receives a buffer and must return a promise to an audio buffer.

{Function}: a function to decode audio. It receives a buffer and must return a promise to an audio buffer. fetch {Function}: a function to fetch files. It receives an url and a response type (one of 'arraybuffer' or 'text') and must return a promise to the contents

Run tests and examples

To run the test, clone this repo and:

npm install npm test

To run the browser example:

npm i -g budo npm run browser-example

To run the node (audiojs) example:

node example/node.js

License

MIT License