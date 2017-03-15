A javascript library to create audio effects using the web-audio-api. This library contains the following effects:
I will try to add more effects in the future.
npm install --save audio-effects
To start, we need an audio-context, the audio-effect library has a useful helper function to check if the current browser supports the web-audio-api.
import {HasAudioContext} from 'audio-effects';
let audioContext = null;
if (HasAudioContext) {
audioContext = new AudioContext();
}
An input node manages the audio input. You can either supply an audio stream.
import {Input} from 'audio-effects';
const stream = createAnAudioStream(); // Some audio stream
const input = new Input(audioContext);
input.input = stream;
Or use the
getUserMedia method to access the devices microphone.
import {Input} from 'audio-effects';
const input = new Input(audioContext);
input.getUserMedia();
This is the audio node which should be at the end of the chain, this connects our audio to the device's speakers.
import {Output} from 'audio-effects';
const output = new Output(audioContext);
Control the volume of your audio or mute it.
import {Volume} from 'audio-effects';
const volume = new Volume(audioContext);
volume.level = 0.5; // Change the volume to 50%
volume.mute = true; // Mute the volume
Add a distortion effect
import {Distortion} from 'audio-effects';
const distortion = new Distortion(audioContext);
distortion.intensity = 200; // Set the intensity to 200
distortion.gain = 100; // Set the gain to 100
distortion.lowPassFilter = true; // Enable the lowpass filter
Add a delay effect
import {Delay} from 'audio-effects';
const delay = new Delay(audioContext);
delay.wet = 1; // Set the wetness to 100%
delay.speed = 1; // Set the speed to 1 second
delay.duration = 0.4; // Set the delay duration to 40%
Add a Flanger effect
import {Flanger} from 'audio-effects';
const flanger = new Flanger(audioContext);
flanger.delay = 0.005; // Set the delay to 0.005 seconds
flanger.depth = 0.002; // Set the depth to 0.002
flanger.feedback = 0.5; // Set the feedback to 50%
flanger.speed = 0.25; // Set the speed to 0.25 Hz
Add a Reverb effect
import {Reverb} from 'audio-effects';
const reverb = new Reverb(audioContext)
reverb.wet = 0.5; // Set the wetness to 50%
reverb.level = 1; // Set the level to 100%
ReverbNode.getInputResponseFile('path/to/input-response-file').then(buffer => {
reverb.buffer = buffer;
});
Add a Tremolo effect
import {Tremolo} from 'audio-effects';
const tremolo = new Tremolo(audioContext);
tremolo.speed = 1; // Set the speed to 1Hz
Like regular audio nodes, these nodes need to be chained together to connect the input to effects and the output. The api is the same as with normal audio nodes.
input.connect(output);
Unlike their native counterparts, audio-effects' audio nodes can also be chained together.
input.connect(volume).connect(distortion).connect(output);
The audio-effects library has some built-in helper functions.
import {HasAudioContext, HasGetUserMedia} from 'audio-effects';
if (HasAudioContext) {
// The current browser supports the web-audio-api.
}
if (HasGetUserMedia) {
// The current browser supports getUserMedia.
}
It is possible to create your own effects.
import {SingleAudioNode} from 'audio-effects';
class CustomEffect extends SingleAudioNode {
constructor(audioContext) {
super(audioContext);
// All audio nodes needed for the effect should be kept in the nodes object.
this.nodes = {
node1: audioContext.createGain(),
node2: audioContext.createGain(),
node3: audioContext.createGain(),
};
// Connect all nodes
// [node 1]-->>--[node 2]-->>--[node 3]
this.nodes.node1.connect(this.nodes.node2);
this.nodes.node2.connect(this.nodes.node3);
// Set the input-node, this is the first node in the effect's chain.
this._node = this.nodes.node1;
// Set the output-node, this is the last node in the effect's chain.
this._outputNode = this.nodes.node3;
}
// Create getters and setters for the parameters you want to be customizable.
get gain() {
return this.nodes.node1.gain.value;
}
set gain(gain) {
this.nodes.node1.gain.value = parseFloat(gain);
}
...
}
