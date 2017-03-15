A javascript library to create audio effects using the web-audio-api. This library contains the following effects:

Volume

Distortion

Delay

Flanger

Reverb

Tremolo

I will try to add more effects in the future.

Install

npm install --save audio-effects

API

Audio context

To start, we need an audio-context, the audio-effect library has a useful helper function to check if the current browser supports the web-audio-api.

import {HasAudioContext} from 'audio-effects' ; let audioContext = null ; if (HasAudioContext) { audioContext = new AudioContext(); }

Input

An input node manages the audio input. You can either supply an audio stream.

import {Input} from 'audio-effects' ; const stream = createAnAudioStream(); const input = new Input(audioContext); input.input = stream;

Or use the getUserMedia method to access the devices microphone.

import {Input} from 'audio-effects' ; const input = new Input(audioContext); input.getUserMedia();

Output

This is the audio node which should be at the end of the chain, this connects our audio to the device's speakers.

import {Output} from 'audio-effects' ; const output = new Output(audioContext);

Volume

Control the volume of your audio or mute it.

import {Volume} from 'audio-effects' ; const volume = new Volume(audioContext); volume.level = 0.5 ; volume.mute = true ;

Distortion

Add a distortion effect

import {Distortion} from 'audio-effects' ; const distortion = new Distortion(audioContext); distortion.intensity = 200 ; distortion.gain = 100 ; distortion.lowPassFilter = true ;

Delay

Add a delay effect

import {Delay} from 'audio-effects' ; const delay = new Delay(audioContext); delay.wet = 1 ; delay.speed = 1 ; delay.duration = 0.4 ;

Flanger

Add a Flanger effect

import {Flanger} from 'audio-effects' ; const flanger = new Flanger(audioContext); flanger.delay = 0.005 ; flanger.depth = 0.002 ; flanger.feedback = 0.5 ; flanger.speed = 0.25 ;

Reverb

Add a Reverb effect

import {Reverb} from 'audio-effects' ; const reverb = new Reverb(audioContext) reverb.wet = 0.5 ; reverb.level = 1 ; ReverbNode.getInputResponseFile( 'path/to/input-response-file' ).then( buffer => { reverb.buffer = buffer; });

Tremolo

Add a Tremolo effect

import {Tremolo} from 'audio-effects' ; const tremolo = new Tremolo(audioContext); tremolo.speed = 1 ;

Chaining

Like regular audio nodes, these nodes need to be chained together to connect the input to effects and the output. The api is the same as with normal audio nodes.

input.connect(output);

Unlike their native counterparts, audio-effects' audio nodes can also be chained together.

input.connect(volume).connect(distortion).connect(output);

Helper functions

The audio-effects library has some built-in helper functions.

import {HasAudioContext, HasGetUserMedia} from 'audio-effects' ; if (HasAudioContext) { } if (HasGetUserMedia) { }

Create your own effects

It is possible to create your own effects.

import {SingleAudioNode} from 'audio-effects' ; class CustomEffect extends SingleAudioNode { constructor (audioContext) { super (audioContext); this .nodes = { node1 : audioContext.createGain(), node2 : audioContext.createGain(), node3 : audioContext.createGain(), }; this .nodes.node1.connect( this .nodes.node2); this .nodes.node2.connect( this .nodes.node3); this ._node = this .nodes.node1; this ._outputNode = this .nodes.node3; } get gain() { return this .nodes.node1.gain.value; } set gain(gain) { this .nodes.node1.gain.value = parseFloat (gain); } ... }

