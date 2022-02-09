openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
act

audio-context-timers

by Christoph Guttandin
5.0.69 (see all)

A replacement for setInterval() and setTimeout() which works in unfocused windows.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

audio-context-timers

A replacement for setInterval() and setTimeout() which works in unfocused windows.

dependencies version

Motivation

For scripts that rely on WindowTimers like setInterval() or setTimeout() things get confusing when the site which the script is running on loses focus. Chrome, Firefox and maybe others throttle the frequency of firing those timers to a maximum of once per second in such a situation. However it is possible to schedule AudioBufferSourceNodes and listen for their onended event to achieve a similar result. This makes it possible to avoid the throttling.

Getting Started

AudioContextTimers are available as a package on npm. Simply run the following command to install it:

npm install audio-context-timers

You can then require the audioContextTimers instance from within your code like this:

import * as audioContextTimers from 'audio-context-timers';

The usage is exactly the same as with the corresponding functions on the global scope.

var intervalId = audioContextTimers.setInterval(() => {
    // do something many times
}, 100);

audioContextTimers.clearInterval(intervalId);

var timeoutId = audioContextTimers.setTimeout(() => {
    // do something once
}, 100);

audioContextTimers.clearTimeout(timeoutId);

However there are some subtle differences between AudioContextTimers and WindowTimers which are basically the same those of the worker-timers package.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial