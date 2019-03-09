Utility functions for AudioBuffers in web-audio and node. Optimized for performance.

Usage

Create a new buffer from any argument. Data can be a length, an array with channels' data, an other buffer or plain array. See audio-buffer-from module.

let a = util.create( 100 ) let b = util.create([ Array ( 100 ).fill( 0.5 ), Array ( 100 ).fill( 0.4 )]) let c = util.create() let rate = 22050 let d = util.create( 2 * rate, 2 , rate)

Create a new buffer with the same characteristics as buffer , contents are undefined.

let b = util.shallow(a) util.equal(a, b)

Create a new buffer with the same characteristics as buffer , fill it with a copy of buffer 's data, and return it.

let b = util.clone(a) util.equal(a, b)

Copy the data from one buffer to another, with optional offset. If length of fromBuffer exceeds offset + toBuffer.length , an error will be thrown.

Create a new buffer by slicing the current one.

Create a new buffer by subreferencing the current one. The new buffer represents a handle for the source buffer, working on it's data. Note that it is null-context buffer, meaning that it is not bound to web audio API. To convert it to real AudioBuffer, use util.slice or util.create .

channels array may apply channels mapping to pick only indicated channels from the initial buffer. See also audio-buffer-remix.

var a = util.create( 100 , 2 ) var b = util.subbuffer( 10 , 90 ) b.getChannelData( 0 )[ 0 ] = 1 a.getChannelData( 0 )[ 10 ] b = util.slice(b) var c = util.subbuffer(a, [ 1 ])

Create a new buffer by concatting buffers or list. Channels are extended to the buffer with maximum number.

Return a new buffer with contents of the initial one repeated defined number of times.

Reverse buffer . Place data to target buffer, if any, otherwise modify buffer in-place.

Invert buffer . Place data to target buffer, if any, otherwise modify buffer in-place.

Zero all of buffer 's channel data. buffer is modified in-place.

Fill buffer with random data. buffer is modified in-place.

Test whether the content of N buffers is the same.

let a = util.create( 1024 , 2 ) util.noise(a) let b = util.clone(a) let c = util.shallow(a) util.copy(a, c) if (util.equal(a, b, c)) { }

Fill buffer with provided function or value. Place data to target buffer, if any, otherwise modify buffer in-place (that covers map functionality). Pass optional start and end indexes.

let frequency = 440 , rate = 44100 let a = util.create( 2 * rate) util.fill(a, (value, i, channel)=> Math .sin( Math .PI * 2 * frequency * i / rate))

Return new buffer based on the passed one, with shortened/extended length. Initial data is whether sliced or filled with zeros. Combines util.pad and util.slice .

let b = util.resize(a, 2 * a.sampleRate)

Right/left-pad buffer to the length, filling with value.

let buf = util.create( 3 , 1 ) util.fill(buf, .2 ) util.pad(buf, 5 ) util.pad( 5 , buf) util.pad(buf, 5 , .1 ) util.pad( 5 , buf, .1 )

Shift signal in the time domain by offset samples, filling with zeros. Modify buffer in-place.

Shift signal in the time domain by offset samples, in circular fashion. Modify buffer in-place.

Normalize buffer by the amplitude, bring to -1..+1 range. Channel amplitudes ratio will be preserved. You may want to remove static level beforehead, because normalization preserves zero static level. Note that it is not the same as array-normalize. Places data to target buffer, if any, otherwise modifies buffer in-place.

const AudioBuffer = require ( 'audio-buffer' ) const util = require ( 'audio-buffer-utils' ) let buf = AudioBuffer( 1 , [ 0 , 0.2 , 0 , -0.4 ]); util.normalize(buf); buf.getChannelData( 0 )

Remove DC (Direct Current) offset from the signal, i.e. remove static level, that is bring mean to zero. DC offset will be reduced for every channel independently.

var a = AudioBuffer( 2 , [ .5 , .7 , .3 , .5 ]) util.removeStatic(a) a.getChannelData( 0 ) a.getChannelData( 1 )

Create buffer with trimmed zeros from the start and/or end, by the threshold amplitude.

Mix second buffer into the first one. Pass optional weight value or mixing function.

Return buffer size, in bytes. Use pretty-bytes package to format bytes to a string, if needed.

Get channels' data in array. Pass existing array to transfer the data to it. Useful in audio-workers to transfer buffer to output.

let a = util.create( 3 , 2 ) let audioData = util.data(a)

Credits

Thanks to @jaz303 for the initial idea and collaboration.