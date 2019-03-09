Utility functions for AudioBuffers in web-audio and node. Optimized for performance.
util.create(data|length, options|channels=1, sampleRate=44100)
Create a new buffer from any argument. Data can be a length, an array with channels' data, an other buffer or plain array. See audio-buffer-from module.
//mono buffer with 100 samples
let a = util.create(100)
//stereo buffer with predefined channels data
let b = util.create([Array(100).fill(0.5), Array(100).fill(0.4)])
//minimal length buffer (1 sample, 1 channel)
let c = util.create()
//create 2 seconds buffer with reduced sample rate
let rate = 22050
let d = util.create(2 * rate, 2, rate)
util.shallow(buffer)
Create a new buffer with the same characteristics as
buffer, contents are undefined.
//create buffer with the same shape as `a`
let b = util.shallow(a)
util.equal(a, b) //false
util.clone(buffer)
Create a new buffer with the same characteristics as
buffer, fill it with a copy of
buffer's data, and return it.
//clone buffer `a`
let b = util.clone(a)
util.equal(a, b) //true
util.copy(fromBuffer, toBuffer, offset=0)
Copy the data from one buffer to another, with optional offset. If length of
fromBuffer exceeds
offset + toBuffer.length, an error will be thrown.
util.slice(buffer, start=0, end=-0)
Create a new buffer by slicing the current one.
util.subbuffer(buffer, start=0, end=-0, channels?)
Create a new buffer by subreferencing the current one. The new buffer represents a handle for the source buffer, working on it's data. Note that it is null-context buffer, meaning that it is not bound to web audio API. To convert it to real AudioBuffer, use
util.slice or
util.create.
channels array may apply channels mapping to pick only indicated channels from the initial buffer. See also audio-buffer-remix.
var a = util.create(100, 2)
var b = util.subbuffer(10, 90)
//b references a
b.getChannelData(0)[0] = 1
a.getChannelData(0)[10] // 1
//convert b to web-audio-api buffer
b = util.slice(b)
//create mono-buffer from a
var c = util.subbuffer(a, [1])
util.concat(buffer1, [buffer2, buffer3], bufferN, ...)
Create a new buffer by concatting buffers or list. Channels are extended to the buffer with maximum number.
util.repeat(buffer, times)
Return a new buffer with contents of the initial one repeated defined number of times.
util.reverse(buffer, target?, start=0, end=-0)
Reverse
buffer. Place data to
target buffer, if any, otherwise modify
buffer in-place.
util.invert(buffer, target?, start=0, end=-0)
Invert
buffer. Place data to
target buffer, if any, otherwise modify
buffer in-place.
util.zero(buffer)
Zero all of
buffer's channel data.
buffer is modified in-place.
util.noise(buffer)
Fill
buffer with random data.
buffer is modified in-place.
util.equal(bufferA, bufferB, ...)
Test whether the content of N buffers is the same.
let a = util.create(1024, 2)
util.noise(a)
let b = util.clone(a)
let c = util.shallow(a)
util.copy(a, c)
if (util.equal(a, b, c)) {
//true
}
util.fill(buffer, target?, value|(value, i, channel)=>value, start=0, end=-0)
Fill
buffer with provided function or value.
Place data to
target buffer, if any, otherwise modify
buffer in-place (that covers map functionality).
Pass optional
start and
end indexes.
let frequency = 440, rate = 44100
//create 2 seconds buffer
let a = util.create(2 * rate)
//populate with 440hz sine wave
util.fill(a, (value, i, channel)=>Math.sin(Math.PI * 2 * frequency * i / rate))
util.resize(buffer, length)
Return new buffer based on the passed one, with shortened/extended length.
Initial data is whether sliced or filled with zeros. Combines
util.pad and
util.slice.
//change duration to 2s
let b = util.resize(a, 2 * a.sampleRate)
util.pad(buffer|length, length|buffer, value=0)
util.padLeft(buffer, length, value=0)
util.padRight(buffer, length, value=0)
Right/left-pad buffer to the length, filling with value.
let buf = util.create(3, 1)
util.fill(buf, .2)
util.pad(buf, 5) // [.2,.2,.2, 0,0]
util.pad(5, buf) // [0,0, .2,.2,.2]
util.pad(buf, 5, .1) // [.2,.2,.2, .1,.1]
util.pad(5, buf, .1) // [.1,.1, .2,.2,.2]
util.shift(buffer, offset)
Shift signal in the time domain by
offset samples, filling with zeros.
Modify
buffer in-place.
util.rotate(buffer, offset)
Shift signal in the time domain by
offset samples, in circular fashion.
Modify
buffer in-place.
util.normalize(buffer, target?, start=0, end=-0)
Normalize buffer by the amplitude, bring to -1..+1 range. Channel amplitudes ratio will be preserved. You may want to remove static level beforehead, because normalization preserves zero static level. Note that it is not the same as array-normalize.
Places data to
target buffer, if any, otherwise modifies
buffer in-place.
const AudioBuffer = require('audio-buffer')
const util = require('audio-buffer-utils')
let buf = AudioBuffer(1, [0, 0.2, 0, -0.4]);
util.normalize(buf);
buf.getChannelData(0) // [0, .5, 0, -1]
util.removeStatic(buffer, target?, start=0, end=-0)
Remove DC (Direct Current) offset from the signal, i.e. remove static level, that is bring mean to zero. DC offset will be reduced for every channel independently.
var a = AudioBuffer(2, [.5,.7,.3,.5])
util.removeStatic(a)
a.getChannelData(0) // [-.1, .1]
a.getChannelData(1) // [-.1, .1]
util.trim(buffer, threshold=0)
util.trimLeft(buffer, threshold=0)
util.trimRight(buffer, threshold=0)
Create buffer with trimmed zeros from the start and/or end, by the threshold amplitude.
util.mix(bufferA, bufferB, ratio|(valA, valB, i, channel)=>val?, offset=0)
Mix second buffer into the first one. Pass optional weight value or mixing function.
util.size(buffer)
Return buffer size, in bytes. Use pretty-bytes package to format bytes to a string, if needed.
util.data(buffer, data?)
Get channels' data in array. Pass existing array to transfer the data to it. Useful in audio-workers to transfer buffer to output.
let a = util.create(3, 2)
let audioData = util.data(a) // [[0,0,0], [0,0,0]]
audio-buffer — audio data container, both for node/browser.
audio-buffer-list — linked audio buffers sequence structure
audio — class for high-level audio manipulations, comprising the functionality of above mentioned. ciseaux
Thanks to @jaz303 for the initial idea and collaboration.