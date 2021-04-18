Create AudioBuffer from any source.

Usage

var createBuffer = require ( 'audio-buffer-from' ) var abuf = createBuffer( 1024 ) var abuf2 = createBuffer( 1024 , 2 ) var abuf3 = createBuffer(floatArray, { context : audioContext}) var abuf4 = createBuffer() var abuf5 = createBuffer( 0 ) var abuf6 = createBuffer({ duration : 1 }) var abuf7 = createBuffer( new Uint8Array ([ 0 , 0 , 255 , 255 ]), 'interleaved 96000' ) var abuf8 = createBuffer( 'data:application/octet-stream;base64,AP8A/w==' , 'uint8' ) var abuf9 = createBuffer( 'AAAAAAAAAAAAAIA/AACAPw==' , 'float32 stereo planar' ) var abuf10 = createBuffer(Buffer.from([ 0 , 255 , 0 , 127 ]), 'interleaved' )

API

audioBuffer = createBuffer(source|length, channels|format|options)

Create audio buffer from any source data or a number indicating length , pass options to ensure output buffer parameters. A channels number or format string can be used to shorthand options argument.

Type Interpretation null Blank 1-sample length buffer. Number Length of resulting buffer. Array of Arrays Every subarray is considered a channel data. AudioBuffer Clone other AudioBuffer. AudioBufferList Coalesce AudioBufferList to AudioBuffer. Audio Retrieve AudioBuffer from Audio. Object Create based on length / duration , channels / numberOfChannels and sampleRate properties. Array of Numbers Raw data, interpreted by options.format , defaults to float64 . Float32Array Raw float32 data, amplitude range is -1..+1 . Float64Array Raw float64 data, amplitude range is -1..+1 . Int8Array Raw int8 data, amplitude range is -128..+127 . Uint8Array Raw uint8 data, amplitude range is 0..255 . TypedArray Any other typed array, described by options.format argument (see pcm-convert). ArrayBuffer Raw data, interpreted by options.format . Buffer Raw data, interpreted by options.format . base64 string Base64-encoded data. dataURI string DataURI string. ndarray Create from ndarray instance. The shape property is considered as [length, channels] . ndsamples Create from ndsamples instance, similar to ndarray.

Property Default Meaning length 1 Buffer length. If 0 , buffer is unbound from context. context audio-context Audio context to bind. null -context creates context-free audio buffer. channels , numberOfChannels 1 Buffer number of channels. sampleRate , rate 44100 Buffer sample rate. format null Source pcm format string or object, see audio-format. If null , it will be detected from the source .

License

© 2017 Dmitry Yv. MIT License