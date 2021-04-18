Create AudioBuffer from any source.
var createBuffer = require('audio-buffer-from')
//mono-buffer 1024 samples
var abuf = createBuffer(1024)
//stereo-buffer 1024 samples
var abuf2 = createBuffer(1024, 2)
//buffer from data with bound audio context
var abuf3 = createBuffer(floatArray, {context: audioContext})
//empty 1-sample mono buffer with default context
var abuf4 = createBuffer()
//0-length no-context buffer
var abuf5 = createBuffer(0)
//from duration
var abuf6 = createBuffer({duration: 1})
//from pcm data
var abuf7 = createBuffer(new Uint8Array([0, 0, 255, 255]), 'interleaved 96000')
//from data-uri
var abuf8 = createBuffer('data:application/octet-stream;base64,AP8A/w==', 'uint8')
//from base64 string
var abuf9 = createBuffer('AAAAAAAAAAAAAIA/AACAPw==', 'float32 stereo planar')
//from node Buffer
var abuf10 = createBuffer(Buffer.from([0, 255, 0, 127]), 'interleaved')
Create audio buffer from any
source data or a number indicating
length, pass
options to ensure output buffer parameters. A
channels number or
format string can be used to shorthand options argument.
|Type
|Interpretation
null
|Blank 1-sample length buffer.
Number
|Length of resulting buffer.
Array of
Arrays
|Every subarray is considered a channel data.
AudioBuffer
|Clone other AudioBuffer.
AudioBufferList
|Coalesce AudioBufferList to AudioBuffer.
Audio
|Retrieve AudioBuffer from Audio.
Object
|Create based on
length/
duration,
channels/
numberOfChannels and
sampleRate properties.
Array of
Numbers
|Raw data, interpreted by
options.format, defaults to
float64.
Float32Array
|Raw
float32 data, amplitude range is
-1..+1.
Float64Array
|Raw
float64 data, amplitude range is
-1..+1.
Int8Array
|Raw
int8 data, amplitude range is
-128..+127.
Uint8Array
|Raw
uint8 data, amplitude range is
0..255.
TypedArray
|Any other typed array, described by
options.format argument (see pcm-convert).
ArrayBuffer
|Raw data, interpreted by
options.format.
Buffer
|Raw data, interpreted by
options.format.
base64 string
|Base64-encoded data.
dataURI string
|DataURI string.
ndarray
|Create from ndarray instance. The
shape property is considered as
[length, channels].
ndsamples
|Create from ndsamples instance, similar to ndarray.
|Property
|Default
|Meaning
length
1
|Buffer length. If
0, buffer is unbound from context.
context
audio-context
|Audio context to bind.
null-context creates context-free audio buffer.
channels,
numberOfChannels
1
|Buffer number of channels.
sampleRate,
rate
44100
|Buffer sample rate.
format
null
|Source pcm format string or object, see audio-format. If
null, it will be detected from the
source.
© 2017 Dmitry Yv. MIT License