Please visit the project page for the documentation and examples.

Features

Aurelia Table is very easy to use, and you have complete control over the look and feel. You can make your table look exactly the way you want using plain html and css. Out of the box you will get:

Row Filtering

Column Sorting

Client side pagination

Row Selection

For a complete list of features and examples please visit the project page.

Release Notes

Allow rows without a keys

Better Null check for sorting