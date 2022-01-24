attranslate is a semi-automated tool for "synchronizing" translation-files.
attranslate is optimized for fast and smooth rollouts in hectic project environments, even if you already have many translations.
Optionally,
attranslate works with automated translation-services.
For example, let's say that a translation-service achieves 80% correct translations.
Thanks to
attranslate, a quick fix of the remaining 20% may be faster than doing everything by hand.
Other than that,
attranslate supports purely manual translations and even file-format-conversions without changing the language.
In contrast to paid services, a single developer can integrate
attranslate in a matter of minutes.
In contrast to many other tools,
attranslate can operate on the very same translations-files that you are already using.
This is possible because
attranslate operates on your file in a surgical way, with as little changes as possible.
See tools comparison for an overview about translation-tools.
attranslate is designed to translate any website or app with any toolchain.
attranslate works for i18n/JavaScript-frameworks/Android/iOS/Flutter/Ruby/Jekyll/Symfony/Django/WordPress and many other platforms.
To make this possible,
attranslate supports the following file formats:
attranslate recognizes that automated translations are not perfect.
Therefore, whenever you are unhappy with the produced results,
attranslate allows you to simply overwrite texts in your target-files.
attranslate will never ever overwrite a manual correction in subsequent runs.
attranslate is capable of detecting outdated translations.
Normally, overwriting outdated translations helps to ensure the freshness of translations.
However, in hectic project environments, it might be easier to leave outdated translations as-is.
Therefore,
attranslate leaves outdated translations as-is unless you explicitly configure it to overwrite them.
attranslate supports the following translation-services:
manual: Translate texts manually by entering them into
attranslate.
sync-without-translate: Does not change the language. This can be useful for converting between file formats, or for maintaining region-specific differences.
If some texts have already been translated, then
attranslate won't translate them again.
This does not only speedup your workflow, but also saves cost for paid translation-services.
Although (some) humans have excellent translation-skills, humans are notoriously bad at detecting "trivial" mistakes like outdated, missing, stale or duplicate translations.
In contrast,
attranslate detects such "trivial" mistakes with 100% reliability.
Translating a single file is as simple as the following line:
attranslate --srcFile=json-simple/en.json --srcLng=en --srcFormat=nested-json --targetFile=json-simple/de.json --targetLng=de --targetFormat=nested-json --service=manual
If you have multiple target-languages, then you will need multiple calls to
attranslate.
You can write something like the following script to avoid unnecessary duplication:
# This example translates an english JSON-file into spanish, chinese and german. It uses Google Cloud Translate.
BASE_DIR="json-advanced"
SERVICE_ACCOUNT_KEY="gcloud/gcloud_service_account.json"
COMMON_ARGS=( "--srcLng=en" "--srcFormat=nested-json" "--targetFormat=nested-json" "--service=google-translate" "--serviceConfig=$SERVICE_ACCOUNT_KEY" )
# install attranslate if it is not installed yet
attranslate --version || npm install --global attranslate
attranslate --srcFile=$BASE_DIR/en/fruits.json --targetFile=$BASE_DIR/es/fruits.json --targetLng=es "${COMMON_ARGS[@]}"
attranslate --srcFile=$BASE_DIR/en/fruits.json --targetFile=$BASE_DIR/zh/fruits.json --targetLng=zh "${COMMON_ARGS[@]}"
attranslate --srcFile=$BASE_DIR/en/fruits.json --targetFile=$BASE_DIR/de/fruits.json --targetLng=de "${COMMON_ARGS[@]}"
Similarly, you can use
attranslate to convert between file-formats.
See sample scripts for more examples.
Run
attranslate --help to see a list of available options:
Usage: attranslate [options]
Options:
--srcFile <sourceFile> The source file to be translated
--srcLng <sourceLanguage> A language code for the source language
--srcFormat <sourceFileFormat> One of "flat-json", "nested-json",
"yaml", "po", "xml", "ios-strings",
"arb", "csv"
--targetFile <targetFile> The target file for the translations
--targetLng <targetLanguage> A language code for the target language
--targetFormat <targetFileFormat> One of "flat-json", "nested-json",
"yaml", "po", "xml", "ios-strings",
"arb", "csv"
--service <translationService> One of "manual",
"sync-without-translate",
"google-translate", "azure"
--serviceConfig <serviceKey> supply configuration for a translation
service (either a path to a key-file or
an API-key)
--cacheDir <cacheDir> The directory where a translation-cache
is expected to be found (default: ".")
--matcher <matcher> One of "none", "icu", "i18next",
"sprintf" (default: "none")
--overwriteOutdated <true | false> If true, overwrite outdated translations
in subsequent runs. Leave this at false
unless you know what you are doing.
(default: "false")
--keySearch <regExp> A regular expression to replace
translation-keys (can be used for
file-format conversions) (default: "x")
--keyReplace <string> The replacement for occurrences of
keySearch (default: "x")
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help display help for command
Firstly, ensure that nodejs is installed on your machine.
Once you have
nodejs, you can install
attranslate via:
npm install --global attranslate
Alternatively, if you are a JavaScript-developer, then you should install
attranslate via:
npm install --save-dev attranslate
Next, you should write a project-specific script that invokes
attranslate for your specific files.
See sample scripts for guidance on how to translate your project-specific files.
If you use
attranslate with an automated translation-service, then you need to configure an API-key.
API-keys can be obtained for free, but you might need to register an account.
See service config for guidance on how to obtain API-keys for specific services.
Once you have an API-key, pass your API-key to
attranslate via the
--serviceConfig flag.
⚠️ For many projects,
attranslateworks out of the box without configuring any matchers. Therefore, we recommend skipping this section unless you encounter unexpected problems that are hard to fix manually.
Many websites/apps use interpolations to insert dynamic values into translations.
For example, an interpolation like
Your name is {{name}} might be replaced with
Your name is Felix.
To help with interpolations,
attranslate provides so-called matchers.
A matcher replaces interpolations with placeholders before they are
sent to a translation service.
attranslate offers the following matchers for different styles of interpolations:
{name}.
{{name}}.
%s.
You can select a matcher with the
--matcher option.
⚠️ If
--overwriteOutdatedis set to
false, then
attranslatedoes not generate any translation-cache.
The purpose of the translation-cache is to detect outdated translations, such that outdated translations can be overwritten in subsequent runs.
The translation-cache consists of
attranslate-cache-*-files.
It is allowed to delete a translation-cache at any time.
However, to make it work smoothly, you should put your
attranslate-cache-*-files under version control.
To detect common mistakes like missing translations, it is advisable to run
attranslate via continuous integration (CI).
For example, the command
git diff --exit-code can be used to trigger a CI failure whenever a file has been modified by
attranslate.