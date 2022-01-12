Attractions

A pretty cool UI kit for Svelte.

Refer to the main documentation: https://illright.github.io/attractions

Installation

Step 1. Install the library with your favorite package manager:

npm install --save-dev attractions yarn add --dev attractions pnpm add --save-dev attractions

Step 2. Install svelte-preprocess , Dart Sass and PostCSS:

npm install --save-dev svelte-preprocess sass postcss yarn add --dev svelte-preprocess sass postcss pnpm add --save-dev svelte-preprocess sass postcss

Step 3. Add svelte-preprocess to your preprocessor chain (as shown here):

import sveltePreprocess from 'svelte-preprocess' ; export default { plugins : [ svelte({ preprocess : sveltePreprocess(), }), ], };

Step 4. Import the desired components as named imports and use wherever you like!

<script> import { Button } from 'attractions'; </script> <Button>click me</Button>

For more information on how to customize/theme your installation, see the docs.

Alternatively, the library can be used from a CDN, such as unpkg, and then the components will be registered as custom elements. This is especially useful for quick prototypes that do not need all the features provided.

Example usage:

< head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/attractions" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-button filled = "filled" > My button </ a-button > </ body >

For more details, check out the docs.

License

This project is MIT licensed.