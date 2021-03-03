JavaScript implementation of the "accept" attribute for HTML5
<input type="file">
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/file#attr-accept for more information.
npm install --save attr-accept
var accept = require('attr-accept');
accept({
name: 'my file.png',
type: 'image/png'
}, 'image/*') // => true
accept({
name: 'my file.json',
type: 'application/json'
}, 'image/*') // => false
accept({
name: 'my file.srt',
type: ''
}, '.srt') // => true
You can also pass multiple mime types as a comma delimited string or array.
accept({
name: 'my file.json',
type: 'application/json'
}, 'application/json,video/*') // => true
accept({
name: 'my file.json',
type: 'application/json'
}, ['application/json', 'video/*']) // => true