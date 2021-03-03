JavaScript implementation of the "accept" attribute for HTML5 <input type="file">

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/file#attr-accept for more information.

Installation

npm install --save attr-accept

Usage

var accept = require ( 'attr-accept' ); accept({ name : 'my file.png' , type : 'image/png' }, 'image/*' ) accept({ name : 'my file.json' , type : 'application/json' }, 'image/*' ) accept({ name : 'my file.srt' , type : '' }, '.srt' )

You can also pass multiple mime types as a comma delimited string or array.