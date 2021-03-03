openbase logo
attr-accept

by react-dropzone
2.2.2 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of the "accept" attribute for HTML5 input element

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8M

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

attr-accept

JavaScript implementation of the "accept" attribute for HTML5 <input type="file">

npm version semantic-release

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/file#attr-accept for more information.

Installation

npm install --save attr-accept

Usage

var accept = require('attr-accept');
accept({
    name: 'my file.png',
    type: 'image/png'
}, 'image/*') // => true

accept({
    name: 'my file.json',
    type: 'application/json'
}, 'image/*') // => false

accept({
    name: 'my file.srt',
    type: ''
}, '.srt') // => true

You can also pass multiple mime types as a comma delimited string or array.

accept({
    name: 'my file.json',
    type: 'application/json'
}, 'application/json,video/*') // => true

accept({
    name: 'my file.json',
    type: 'application/json'
}, ['application/json', 'video/*']) // => true

