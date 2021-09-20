ATS/Postiats (or ATS2/Postiats) is the name for the current compiler of ATS2, the successor of ATS (or ATS1).
The actual implementation of ATS/Postiats started in the March of 2011, and it took about two and one-half years to reach the first release of ATS2 at the beginning of September, 2013. As of now, the code base for the compiler of ATS2 consists of 180,000+ lines of code (LOC), which are nearly all written in ATS1.
When compared to ATS1, the single most important new feature is the template system of ATS2. This is a feature that could potentially change the way a programmer writes his or her code. One can certainly feel that this is a very powerful feature (a bit like feeling that OOP is a very powerful feature). However, how this feature should be properly and effectively used in practice needs a lot more investigation.
Another thing about ATS2 is that it is a lot leaner than ATS. One can make good use of ATS2 without any need for compiled library (libatslib.a). Also, GC support in ATS1 is now removed; if needed, third-party GC (e.g., Bohem-GC) can be readily employed.