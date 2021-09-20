Project Title: ATS/Postiats

The official website for ATS is:

ATS-Postiats is hosted at github:

Project Description:

ATS/Postiats (or ATS2/Postiats) is the name for the current compiler of ATS2, the successor of ATS (or ATS1).

The actual implementation of ATS/Postiats started in the March of 2011, and it took about two and one-half years to reach the first release of ATS2 at the beginning of September, 2013. As of now, the code base for the compiler of ATS2 consists of 180,000+ lines of code (LOC), which are nearly all written in ATS1.

When compared to ATS1, the single most important new feature is the template system of ATS2. This is a feature that could potentially change the way a programmer writes his or her code. One can certainly feel that this is a very powerful feature (a bit like feeling that OOP is a very powerful feature). However, how this feature should be properly and effectively used in practice needs a lot more investigation.

Another thing about ATS2 is that it is a lot leaner than ATS. One can make good use of ATS2 without any need for compiled library (libatslib.a). Also, GC support in ATS1 is now removed; if needed, third-party GC (e.g., Bohem-GC) can be readily employed.

Licenses for ATS/Postiats

The Compiler (ATS/Postiats): GPLv3

The ATS source for the Libraries (ATSLIB/{prelude,libats}): LGPLv3.

As a special exception, any C code generated by the Compiler based on the Libraries source is not considered by default to be licensed under GPLv3/LGPLv3. If you use such C code together with other code to create an executable, then the C code by itself does not cause the executable to be covered by GPLv3/LGPLv3. However, there may be reasons unrelated to using ATS that can result in the executable being covered by GPLv3/LGPLv3.

The contributed portion (ATS/Postiats/contrib) is released under the MIT license.

There is also a release under the MIT license for the C header files of the Libraries, which one can, for instance, freely insert into C code generated from ATS source code.

end of [README]