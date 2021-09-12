A small JS library for beautiful drawing and handwriting on the HTML Canvas
Atrament is a library that enables the user to draw smooth, natural drawings and handwriting on the HTML canvas. The algorithm was originally developed about 2 weeks after I started learning JavaScript, as I wanted to build a collaborative drawing space on the web, which ended up being 1WALL. I wanted the drawing to feel natural and comfortable, and the result to be smooth and pleasing. Years later, I've taken the algorithm, improved it, rewrote it in ES6 and made it into a neat little library.
FEATURES:
Enjoy!
If you're using a tool like webpack or browserify to bundle your code, you can install it using npm.
npm install --save atrament.
const Atrament = require('atrament');
Include the script located at dist/atrament.min.js in the
<head> tag of your HTML.
Alternatively, you can use Bower:
bower install atrament and include
bower_components/atrament/dist/atrament.min.js as a script tag.
Thanks to rubenstolk, you can also use the sc-atrament Polymer element.
<canvas> tag, e.g.:
<canvas id="sketchpad" width="500" height="500"></canvas>
Atrament instance passing it your canvas object:
const canvas = document.querySelector('#sketchpad');
const sketchpad = new Atrament(canvas);
const sketchpad = new Atrament(canvas, {
width: 500,
height: 500,
color: 'orange',
});
sketchpad.clear();
sketchpad.weight = 20; //in pixels
sketchpad.color = '#ff485e'; //just like CSS
sketchpad.mode = 'erase'; // eraser tool
sketchpad.mode = 'fill'; // click to fill area
sketchpad.mode = 'draw'; // default
sketchpad.mode = 'disabled'; // no modification to the canvas (will still fire stroke events)
0.85 by default.
sketchpad.smoothing = 1.3;
true by default.
sketchpad.adaptiveStroke = false;
strokerecorded event).
false by default.
sketchpad.recordStrokes = true;
//we have to get the dataURL of the image
const dataURL = sketchpad.toImage();
//then we can, for instance, open a new window with it
window.open(dataURL);
These events fire when the canvas is first drawn on, and when it's cleared.
The state is stored in the
isDirty property.
sketchpad.addEventListener('dirty', () => console.info(sketchpad.isDirty));
sketchpad.addEventListener('clean', () => console.info(sketchpad.isDirty));
These events don't provide any data - they just inform that a stroke has started/finished.
sketchpad.addEventListener('strokestart', () => console.info('strokestart'));
sketchpad.addEventListener('strokeend', () => console.info('strokeend'));
These only fire in fill mode. The
fillstart event also contains
x and
y properties
denoting the starting point of the fill operation (where the user has clicked).
sketchpad.addEventListener('fillstart', ({ x, y }) =>
console.info(`fillstart ${x} ${y}`),
);
sketchpad.addEventListener('fillend', () => console.info('fillend'));
Fires at the same time as
strokeend and contains data necessary for reconstructing the stroke.
sketchpad.addEventListener('strokerecorded', ({ stroke }) =>
console.info(stroke),
);
/*
{
points: [
{
point: { x, y },
time,
}
],
color,
weight,
smoothing,
adaptiveStroke,
}
*/
To enable functionality such as undo/redo, stroke post-processing, and SVG export in apps using Atrament, the library can be configured to record the "pen strokes".
The first step is to enable
recordStrokes, and add a listener for the
strokerecorded event:
atrament.recordStrokes = true;
atrament.addEventListener('strokerecorded', ({ stroke }) => {
// store `stroke` somewhere
});
The stroke can then be reconstructed using methods of the
Atrament class:
// set drawing options
atrament.mode = stroke.mode;
atrament.weight = stroke.weight;
atrament.smoothing = stroke.smoothing;
atrament.color = stroke.color;
atrament.adaptiveStroke = stroke.adaptiveStroke;
// don't want to modify original data
const points = stroke.points.slice();
const firstPoint = points.shift().point;
// beginStroke moves the "pen" to the given position and starts the path
atrament.beginStroke(firstPoint.x, firstPoint.y);
let prevPoint = firstPoint;
while (points.length > 0) {
const point = points.shift().point;
// the `draw` method accepts the current real coordinates
// (i. e. actual cursor position), and the previous processed (filtered)
// position. It returns an object with the current processed position.
const { x, y } = atrament.draw(point.x, point.y, prevPoint.x, prevPoint.y);
// the processed position is the one where the line is actually drawn to
// so we have to store it and pass it to `draw` in the next step
prevPoint = { x, y };
}
// endStroke closes the path
atrament.endStroke(prevPoint.x, prevPoint.y);
To obtain the dependencies,
cd into the atrament directory and run
npm install.
You should be able to then build atrament by simply running
npm run build.
I didn't bother writing tests because it's such a small package. Contributions are welcome!