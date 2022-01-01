Build status on Travis:

Install with NPM:

npm install atpl

Using with express3:

app.engine( 'html' , require( 'atpl' ).__express); app. set ( 'devel' , false ); app. set ( 'view engine' , 'html' ); app. set ( 'view cache' , true ); app. set ( 'views' , __dirname + '/templates' ); app. get ( '/simple' , function (req, res) { res.render( 'simple' , { name : 'Test' }); });

Using as standalone:

var atpl = require ( 'atpl' ); console .log(atpl.renderFileSync(__dirname + '/views' , 'simple.html' , { name : 'MyName' }, false )); atpl.renderFile(__dirname + '/views' , 'simple.html' , { name : 'MyName' }, false ), function ( err, result ) { console .log(result); });

Typescript typings: https://github.com/soywiz/atpl.js/blob/master/lib/atpl.d.ts

This project is designed to be compatible with twig. So the documentation about tags, filters, functions and tests is on the twig page:

I have continued working on it because there are several projects implementing twig templates but they are not implemented very well and lacks stuff like multiple inheritance or nesting blocks, or are slow because doesn't perform dynamic recompilation.

This project will implement the full twig set and will be as fast as possible.

Supported syntax:

Inheritance

Conditional inheritance

Include

if+elseif+else

for+else+loop scope variable

Auto-escape

Escape (|e) (|e('js')) (|e('css'))...

Skip autoescape (|raw)

Filters (all twig filters but 'convert_encoding' that is not required because javascript strings are unicode)

Functions (all twig functions but 'constant')

Tests (all twig tests but 'constant')

Tags (all twig tags)

value in array

value in string

set a, b = 'a', 'b'

macro support (macro+import+from)

sandbox

use (horizontal reuse)