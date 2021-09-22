Atomizer

Overview

Atomizer is a tool that helps you create Atomic CSS rules (acss.io).

Atomic CSS is a collection of single purpose styling units for maximum reuse that fits well with components in templated frameworks such as React, Ember or Angular. For more information we recommend that you read "Challenging CSS best practices", watch the Atomic CSS presentation, or check this deck.

Install

npm install atomizer -g

Usage

CLI

Usage : atomizer [options] [path] Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number -R, --recursive process all files recursively in the path. - c , --config=[ file ] source config file if any. -r, --rules=[ file ] custom rules file ( argument may be passed multiple times) - o , --outfile=[ file ] destination config file . -n, --namespace=[namespace] adds the given namespace to all generated Atomic CSS selectors. -H, --helpersNamespace=[namespace] adds the given namespace to all helper selectors. - w , --watch=[target] rebuilds when changes are detected in the file , directory, or glob ( argument may be passed multiple times and is parsed for Atomic CSS classes) --rtl swaps `start` and `end` keyword replacements with ` right ` and ` left `. --ie adds old IE hacks to the output. --exclude=[pattern] pattern to exclude file to be scanned --bump-mq increases specificity of media queries a small amount -- verbose show additional log info (warnings).

Example:

atomizer -o atomic.css ./site/ *.html atomizer -o atomic.css ./site/ *.html --exclude=*- 0 .html atomizer -c config.js -R ./site/ > atomic.css atomizer -c config.js -n \

API

var Atomizer = require ( 'atomizer' ); var defaultConfig = { "breakPoints" : { 'sm' : '@media(min-width:750px)' , 'md' : '@media(min-width:1000px)' , 'lg' : '@media(min-width:1200px)' }, "custom" : { "1" : "1px solid #000" , "foo" : "2px dotted #f00" }, "classNames" : [ 'Bd(1)' , 'Bd(foo)' , 'Bd(foo)--sm' , 'Bd(foo)--md' , 'D(n)!' ] }; var atomizer = new Atomizer({ verbose : true }); var foundClasses = atomizer.findClassNames( '<div class="D(n)! P(10px) M(20%) Bd(1) Bd(foo)--sm"></div>' ); var finalConfig = atomizer.getConfig(foundClasses, defaultConfig); var css = atomizer.getCss(finalConfig);

Plugins

Third Party Extensions

For Chrome

For VSCode

Developer docs

We have wiki docs for contributors who want to help with the maintenance and development of this tool.

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

Third-party open source code used are listed in our package.json file.