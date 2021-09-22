openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

atomizer

by acss-io
3.11.0 (see all)

A tool for creating Atomic CSS, a collection of single purpose styling units for maximum reuse.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

751

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Atomizer

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/acss-io/atomizer

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

TL;DR:

GIF showing the VSCode extension (with autocompletion)

Overview

Atomizer is a tool that helps you create Atomic CSS rules (acss.io).

Atomic CSS is a collection of single purpose styling units for maximum reuse that fits well with components in templated frameworks such as React, Ember or Angular. For more information we recommend that you read "Challenging CSS best practices", watch the Atomic CSS presentation, or check this deck.

Install

npm install atomizer -g

Usage

CLI

Usage: atomizer [options] [path]

  Options:

    -h, --help                          output usage information
    -V, --version                       output the version number
    -R, --recursive                     process all files recursively in the path.
    -c, --config=[file]                 source config file if any.
    -r, --rules=[file]                  custom rules file (argument may be passed multiple times)
    -o, --outfile=[file]                destination config file.
    -n, --namespace=[namespace]         adds the given namespace to all generated Atomic CSS selectors.
    -H, --helpersNamespace=[namespace]  adds the given namespace to all helper selectors.
    -w, --watch=[target]                rebuilds when changes are detected in the file, directory, or glob (argument may be passed multiple times and is parsed for Atomic CSS classes)

    --rtl                               swaps `start` and `end` keyword replacements with `right` and `left`.
    --ie                                adds old IE hacks to the output.
    --exclude=[pattern]                 pattern to exclude file to be scanned
    --bump-mq                           increases specificity of media queries a small amount
    --verbose                           show additional log info (warnings).

Example:

atomizer -o atomic.css ./site/*.html
atomizer -o atomic.css ./site/*.html --exclude=*-0.html
atomizer -c config.js -R ./site/ > atomic.css
atomizer -c config.js -n \#myrootclass > atomic.css

API

var Atomizer = require('atomizer');

var defaultConfig = {
    "breakPoints": {
        'sm': '@media(min-width:750px)',
        'md': '@media(min-width:1000px)',
        'lg': '@media(min-width:1200px)'
    },
    "custom": {
        "1": "1px solid #000",
        "foo": "2px dotted #f00"
    },
    "classNames": [
        'Bd(1)',
        'Bd(foo)',
        'Bd(foo)--sm',
        'Bd(foo)--md',
        'D(n)!'
    ]
};

var atomizer = new Atomizer({verbose: true});

// Parse text to find Atomic CSS classes
var foundClasses = atomizer.findClassNames('<div class="D(n)! P(10px) M(20%) Bd(1) Bd(foo)--sm"></div>');

// Generate Atomizer configuration from an array of Atomic classnames
var finalConfig = atomizer.getConfig(foundClasses, defaultConfig);

// Generate Atomic CSS from configuration
var css = atomizer.getCss(finalConfig);

Plugins

Third Party Extensions

For Chrome

For VSCode

Developer docs

We have wiki docs for contributors who want to help with the maintenance and development of this tool.

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

Third-party open source code used are listed in our package.json file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Issei FukataKyoto, Japan9 Ratings0 Reviews
Web designer
8 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial