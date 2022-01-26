openbase logo
Readme

Atomico Atomico

twitter discord documentation discord

npm gzip

Atomico simplifies learning, workflow and maintenance when creating webcomponents.

  1. Scalable and reusable interfaces: with Atomico the code is simpler and you can apply practices that facilitate the reuse of your code.
  2. Open communication: with Atomico you can communicate states by events, properties or methods.
  3. Agnostic: your custom element will work in any web-compatible library, eg React, Vue, Svelte or Angular.
  4. Performance: Atomico has a comparative performance at Svelte levels, winning the third position in performance according to webcomponents.dev in a comparison of 55 libraries among which is React, Vue, Stencil and Lit.

Atomico is simple and the result will always be a standard and optimized webcomponent.

a1 a2

b1 b2

c1 c2

d1 d2

Guides

k1 k3 k2 k4

Sponsors

sponsors Nicholas Frush sponsor

Summary

Atomico is a modern syntax micro-library created by Matias Trujillo alias @UpperCod, which simplifies the creation of webcomponents by replacing the need to use classes and contexts by functions and scope to support logic, attributes, properties, methods and events.

