Please note that Atomic is no longer actively being developed or maintained. Issues will not be attended to, though PRs that fix build issues may be considered. The remainder of this README has been kept in place for future reference.
Why Atomic?
The Atomic Game Engine is powerful native technology with a consistent API and tooling available in C++, C#, Typescript and JavaScript. The Atomic Editor is installed in over 75 countries and has hit “critical mass” with production in multiple industries.
Atomic can also be used as a library in existing projects with a C++ SDK, C# NuGet, and JavaScript npm package in development.
Atomic Technology
- Consistent 2D/3D API available in JavaScript, TypeScript, C#, and C++
- Built-in Monaco JavaScript/TypeScript editor and support for VSCode and Atom
- C# IDE integration with Visual Studio, Xamarin Studio, and MonoDevelop
- Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and WebGL platform deployment
- High performance native C++ core with single command builds and absolute minimum dependencies
- Node based scene graph with access to low level graphics API for custom rendering on D3D 9/11, OpenGL 2/3/ES2, and WebGL
- Modular component system including C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, and C++ logic components with networking
- Drag and drop standard 2D/3D format import, including Autodesk FBX, Collada, Blender, Spriter, Tiled, and more
- Innovative preview mode runs in subprocess for editor stability, reduced memory fragmentation, and is the foundation for future previewing on device
- Chromium WebView for E-Commerce payments, accessing Facebook social graph, video streaming, and many more use cases
- Automated script binding generation of native C++ subsystems
- Best in class third party integrations including Box2D/Bullet physics, Recast/Detour pathfinding, TurboBadger UI, CEF3, duktape VM, SDL2
- Available as precompiled binaries or fork on GitHub under the permissive MIT license
- Backed by professionals with decades of experience in the technology and game industries
Build Instructions
The Atomic Editor can be built for your platform using these build instructions.
Atomic Resources
THUNDERBEAST GAMES began developing the Atomic Game Engine on November 12th, 2014 by forking Urho3D. It was released under the permissive MIT license during GDC 2016. Atomic is now being used in production environments, has 27 contributors, and runs on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and WebGL!