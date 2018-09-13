Please note that Atomic is no longer actively being developed or maintained. Issues will not be attended to, though PRs that fix build issues may be considered. The remainder of this README has been kept in place for future reference.

Website: https://github.com/AtomicGameEngine/AtomicGameEngine

Why Atomic?

The Atomic Game Engine is powerful native technology with a consistent API and tooling available in C++, C#, Typescript and JavaScript. The Atomic Editor is installed in over 75 countries and has hit “critical mass” with production in multiple industries.

Atomic can also be used as a library in existing projects with a C++ SDK, C# NuGet, and JavaScript npm package in development.

Atomic Technology

Consistent 2D/3D API available in JavaScript, TypeScript, C#, and C++

available in Built-in Monaco JavaScript/TypeScript editor and support for VSCode and Atom

and C# IDE integration with Visual Studio , Xamarin Studio , and MonoDevelop

, , and Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and WebGL platform deployment

platform deployment High performance native C++ core with single command builds and absolute minimum dependencies

Node based scene graph with access to low level graphics API for custom rendering on D3D 9/11, OpenGL 2/3/ES2, and WebGL

Modular component system including C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, and C++ logic components with networking

Drag and drop standard 2D/3D format import, including Autodesk FBX, Collada, Blender, Spriter, Tiled, and more

Innovative preview mode runs in subprocess for editor stability, reduced memory fragmentation, and is the foundation for future previewing on device

Chromium WebView for E-Commerce payments, accessing Facebook social graph, video streaming, and many more use cases

Automated script binding generation of native C++ subsystems

Best in class third party integrations including Box2D/Bullet physics, Recast/Detour pathfinding, TurboBadger UI, CEF3, duktape VM, SDL2

Available as precompiled binaries or fork on GitHub under the permissive MIT license

Backed by professionals with decades of experience in the technology and game industries

Build Instructions

The Atomic Editor can be built for your platform using these build instructions.

Atomic Resources

Community

Discourse

Gitter Chat

Documentation

Wiki

Screenshots

Atomic Examples

Atomic on Mobile

Atomic Build Settings

Atomic History

THUNDERBEAST GAMES began developing the Atomic Game Engine on November 12th, 2014 by forking Urho3D. It was released under the permissive MIT license during GDC 2016. Atomic is now being used in production environments, has 27 contributors, and runs on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, and WebGL!