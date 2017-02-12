A simple batching function that allows you to atomically batch a series of operations. If you are looking for the same thing with a stream interface checkout byte-stream.

npm install atomic-batcher

Usage

var batcher = require ( 'atomic-batcher' ) var db = require ( 'level' )( 'some.db' ) var batch = batcher( function work ( ops, cb ) { console .log( 'Batching:' , ops, '

' ) db.batch(ops, cb) }) batch({ type : 'put' , key : 'hello' , value : 'world-1' }) batch({ type : 'put' , key : 'hello' , value : 'world-2' }) batch({ type : 'put' , key : 'hello' , value : 'world-3' }) batch({ type : 'put' , key : 'hi' , value : 'hello' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Printing latest values:

' ) db.get( 'hello' , console .log) db.get( 'hi' , console .log) })

Running the above example will print

Batching : [ { type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-1' } ] Batching: [ { type: 'put' , key: 'hello' , value: 'world-2' }, { type: 'put' , key: 'hello' , value: 'world-3' }, { type: 'put' , key: 'hi' , value: 'hello' } ] Printing latest values: null 'world-3' null 'hello'

API

var batch = batcher(worker)

Create a new batching function. worker should be a function that accepts a batch and a callback, (batch, cb) . Only one batch is guaranteed to be run at the time.

The batch function accepts a value or an array of values and a callback, batch(value(s), cb) . The callback is called when the batch containing the values have been run.

License

MIT