A simple batching function that allows you to atomically batch a series of operations. If you are looking for the same thing with a stream interface checkout byte-stream.
npm install atomic-batcher
var batcher = require('atomic-batcher')
var db = require('level')('some.db')
var batch = batcher(function work (ops, cb) {
// only one batch will happen at the time
console.log('Batching:', ops, '\n')
db.batch(ops, cb)
})
batch({type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-1'})
batch({type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-2'})
batch({type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-3'})
batch({type: 'put', key: 'hi', value: 'hello'}, function () {
console.log('Printing latest values:\n')
db.get('hello', console.log) // returns world-3
db.get('hi', console.log) // returns hello
})
Running the above example will print
Batching: [ { type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-1' } ]
Batching: [ { type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-2' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'hello', value: 'world-3' },
{ type: 'put', key: 'hi', value: 'hello' } ]
Printing latest values:
null 'world-3'
null 'hello'
var batch = batcher(worker)
Create a new batching function.
worker should be a function that accepts a batch and a callback,
(batch, cb).
Only one batch is guaranteed to be run at the time.
The
batch function accepts a value or an array of values and a callback,
batch(value(s), cb). The callback is called when the batch containing the values have been run.
MIT