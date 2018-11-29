⚠️ Note: This package is now a part of the core Atom repository, please direct all issues and pull requests there in the future!

✨ Atom UI ✨

This is Atom's UI library. Originally forked from Bootstrap 3.3.6 , then merged with some core styles and now tweaked to Atom's needy needs.

Note: This package gets bundled with Atom and isn't meant to be used outside of the Atom editor. It depends on variables provided by Atom themes.

Components

Here a list of all components. Open the Styleguide package ( cmd-ctrl-shift-g ) to see them in action and how to use them.

Contributing

Because Atom UI isn't a normal Atom package, the "auto-reload" of the Less files in Dev Mode isn't supported. In order to test your changes, do the following:

Clone this repo as a sibling to atom/atom Change this import path to @import "../../atom-ui/atom-ui.less"; Make some changes Manually reload all styles with ctrl-shift-cmd-r (macOS)

If building Atom feels like too much effort, you can also also test (override) changes in your styles.less file or DevTools. Just be aware that the source order isn't the same. atom-ui gets loaded before all packages and themes.

Feature requests

If you need something, feel free to open an issue and it might can be added. ✌️