JavaScript developers can now just open a
.ts file and start hacking
away like they are used to. No
grunt, no
Visual Studio. Just pure
coding.
NOTE: When updating to v12, make sure
language-typescript core
package is enabled. We're discontinuing our own grammar in favor of
language-typescript. Both are very similar and are basically
Microsoft's TextMate grammar repackaged, and there's little reason to
bundle our own if there's one available by default.
NOTE: This branch contains a major rewrite (v11) of the
atom-typescript plugin that is lighter and faster, but lacks a few
major features that you might miss. The previous version is still
available in the
legacy branch and will continue to receive minor
bugfixes. However, I wouldn't count on any new developments for that version.
apm install atom-typescript (
apm needs
git in your path).
Dependencies:
Atom-TypeScript relies on some external packages for providing some of its GUI. You basically have two options.
Option 1: Install
atom-ide-ui package.
Option 2: Install the following packages:
linter
linter-ui-default
hyperclick
intentions
Additional Notes: Some packages we love.
Featured on the TypeScript home page under tools http://www.typescriptlang.org/ and demoed by Anders Hejlsberg.
"I was shocked at how good it felt to poke around on the compiler with
it." Jonathan Turner
"And guess what, it
worked perfectly. Like everything else! Faster than Visual Studio!"
Daniel
Earwicker
"It's
a thing of beauty - they had me at 'Type information on hover'.
Discovering
tsconfig.json support as well was just an enormous bonus."
John Reilly
"This may be your best
option for editing TypeScript at the moment - very nice!" Rasmus
Schultz
tsconfig.json)
package.json Support
Located online: https://github.com/TypeStrong/atom-typescript/blob/master/docs/faq.md
Internally using AutoComplete+. Just start typing and hints will show
up. Or you can explicitly trigger it using
ctrl+space or
cmd+space.
Press
tab to make a selection.
Just hover
When
"compileOnSave": true is set in
tsconfig.json, TypeScript files
will be compiled and saved automatically. The compiler does its best to
emit something, even if there are semantic errors in the file.
atom-typescript supports all the same options the TypeScript compiler
does as it's using it behind the scenes to do all of the heavy lifting.
In fact,
atom-typescript will use the exact version of TypeScript you
have installed in your
node_modules directory.
Shortcut:
ctrl+alt+l or
cmd+alt+l. Will format just the selection
if you have something selected otherwise it will format the entire file.
Shortcut:
F12. Will open the first declaration of the said item for
now. (Note: some people call it Go to Definition)
Shortcut
shift+F12. Also called find usages.
A bird's eye view of the current file. Use command
toggle semantic view. The view updates while you edit the code. You
can also click to jump to any portion of the file.
f2 to initiate rename.
enter to commit and
esc to cancel.
Shortcut :
ctrl+enter on a Mac and
alt+enter for Windows and Linux
when using
intentions,
alt+a when using
atom-ide-ui. Currently
available codefixes:
https://github.com/Microsoft/TypeScript/tree/master/src/services/codefixes
Atom's
symbols-view package only works with
ctags. This is obviously
unsuitable for TypeScript. Hence, we provide two commands to emulate
symbols-view:
typescript:toggle-file-symbols
typescript:toggle-project-symbols
Both are bound to the same keys as corresponding
symbols-view commands
by default:
ctrl-r and
ctrl-shift-r on PC
cmd-r and
cmd-shift-r on Mac
Look at CONTRIBUTING.md for curiosity. We work hard to keep the code as approachable as possible and are highly keen on helping you help us.
Breaking changes available online.