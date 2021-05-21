This module is an etch component that can be used in Atom packages to show a select list with fuzzy filtering, keyboard/mouse navigation and other cool features.

Installation

npm install --save atom-select-list

Usage

After installing the module, you can simply require it and use it as a standalone component:

const SelectList = require ( 'atom-select-list' ) const usersSelectList = new SelectList({ items : [ 'Alice' , 'Bob' , 'Carol' ] }) document .body.appendChild(usersSelectList.element)

Or within another etch component:

render () { return ( < SelectList items = {this.items} /> ) }

API

When creating a new instance of a select list, or when calling update on an existing one, you can supply a JavaScript object that can contain any of the following properties: