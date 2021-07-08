Discover and install Atom packages powered by atom.io
You can configure apm by using the
apm config command line option (recommended) or by manually editing the
~/.atom/.apmrc file as per the npm config.
apm bundles npm with it and spawns
npm processes to install Atom packages. The major difference is that
apm sets multiple command line arguments to
npm to ensure that native modules are built against Chromium's v8 headers instead of node's v8 headers.
The other major difference is that Atom packages are installed to
~/.atom/packages instead of a local
node_modules folder and Atom packages are published to and installed from GitHub repositories instead of npmjs.com
Therefore you can think of
apm as a simple
npm wrapper that builds on top of the many strengths of
npm but is customized and optimized to be used for Atom packages.
apm is bundled and installed automatically with Atom. You can run the Atom > Install Shell Commands menu option to install it again if you aren't able to run it from a terminal (macOS only).
libsecret-1-dev (or the relevant
libsecret development dependency) if you are on Linux
npm install; this will install the dependencies with your built-in version of Node/npm, and then rebuild them with the bundled versions.
./bin/npm run build to compile the CoffeeScript code (or
.\bin\npm.cmd run build on Windows)
./bin/npm test to run the specs (or
.\bin\npm.cmd test on Windows)
bin/npm /
bin\npm.cmd?
apm includes
npm, and spawns it for various processes. It also comes with a bundled version of Node, and this script ensures that npm uses the right version of Node for things like running the tests. If you're using the same version of Node as is listed in
BUNDLED_NODE_VERSION, you can skip using this script.
Run
apm help to see all the supported commands and
apm help <command> to
learn more about a specific command.
The common commands are
apm install <package_name> to install a new package,
apm featured to see all the featured packages, and
apm publish to publish
a package to atom.io.
If you have 2fa enabled on your GitHub account, you'll need to generate a personal access token and provide that when prompted for your password.
If you are behind a firewall and seeing SSL errors when installing packages you can disable strict SSL by running:
apm config set strict-ssl false
If you are using a HTTP(S) proxy you can configure
apm to use it by running:
apm config set https-proxy https://9.0.2.1:0
You can run
apm config get https-proxy to verify it has been set correctly.
You can also run
apm config list to see all the custom config settings.