apm - Atom Package Manager

Discover and install Atom packages powered by atom.io

You can configure apm by using the apm config command line option (recommended) or by manually editing the ~/.atom/.apmrc file as per the npm config.

Relation to npm

apm bundles npm with it and spawns npm processes to install Atom packages. The major difference is that apm sets multiple command line arguments to npm to ensure that native modules are built against Chromium's v8 headers instead of node's v8 headers.

The other major difference is that Atom packages are installed to ~/.atom/packages instead of a local node_modules folder and Atom packages are published to and installed from GitHub repositories instead of npmjs.com

Therefore you can think of apm as a simple npm wrapper that builds on top of the many strengths of npm but is customized and optimized to be used for Atom packages.

Installing

apm is bundled and installed automatically with Atom. You can run the Atom > Install Shell Commands menu option to install it again if you aren't able to run it from a terminal (macOS only).

Building

Clone the repository

🐧 Install libsecret-1-dev (or the relevant libsecret development dependency) if you are on Linux

(or the relevant development dependency) if you are on Linux Run npm install ; this will install the dependencies with your built-in version of Node/npm, and then rebuild them with the bundled versions.

; this will install the dependencies with your built-in version of Node/npm, and then rebuild them with the bundled versions. Run ./bin/npm run build to compile the CoffeeScript code (or .\bin

pm.cmd run build on Windows)

to compile the CoffeeScript code (or on Windows) Run ./bin/npm test to run the specs (or .\bin

pm.cmd test on Windows)

Why bin/npm / bin

pm.cmd ?

apm includes npm , and spawns it for various processes. It also comes with a bundled version of Node, and this script ensures that npm uses the right version of Node for things like running the tests. If you're using the same version of Node as is listed in BUNDLED_NODE_VERSION , you can skip using this script.

Using

Run apm help to see all the supported commands and apm help <command> to learn more about a specific command.

The common commands are apm install <package_name> to install a new package, apm featured to see all the featured packages, and apm publish to publish a package to atom.io.

If you have 2fa enabled on your GitHub account, you'll need to generate a personal access token and provide that when prompted for your password.

Behind a firewall?

If you are behind a firewall and seeing SSL errors when installing packages you can disable strict SSL by running:

apm config set strict -ssl false

Using a proxy?

If you are using a HTTP(S) proxy you can configure apm to use it by running:

apm config set https-proxy https://9.0.2.1:0

You can run apm config get https-proxy to verify it has been set correctly.

Viewing configuration