Atom-Package-Deps is a module that lets your atom package depend on other atom packages, It's quite simple and shows a nice progress bar as a notification as the packages are installed.

How it works?

You need to have an array of package deps in your package manifest, like

{ "name" : "linter-ruby" , ... "package-deps" : [{ "name" : "linter" }] }

If only the name of the package is needed, you can specify the name directly as a string instead of an object for that entry:

"package-deps" : [ "linter" ]

You can also specify the minimum required version (version not semver-range!) of the package, or give users a choice by specifying multiple ones.

{ "name" : "linter-ruby" , ... "package-deps" : [ { "name" : "linter" , "minimumVersion" : "2.0.0" }, [ { "name" : "linter" }, { "name" : "atom-ide-ui" } ] ] }

Because the package installation is async, it returns a promise that resolves when all the dependencies have been installed.

'use babel' module .exports = { activate() { require ( 'atom-package-deps' ) .install( 'linter-ruby' ) .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'All dependencies installed, good to go' ) }) }, }

API

You can use this package programatically via this exported interface:

export function install ( packageName: string, hideUserPrompt: boolean = false )

Alternatively, if you want to install dependencies via CLI, this package exposes a bin for that

Usage: atom-package-deps < directory > < hideUserPrompt = true >

Screenshots

Installation Prompt

Installation Prompt with choices:

Installation Progress

Installation Complete

License

This project is licensed under the terms of MIT license, See the LICENSE file for more info.