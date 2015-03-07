###atom-package-dependencies

Allows Atom package developers to enforce dependence on other Atom packages, similar to dependence on Node packages.

Include other Atom packages that you want to be installed when making your package.

###Usage

####Depending on other packages

In the root-level package.json , include "atom-package-dependencies": "latest" Include an object "package-dependencies" and list the Atom packages your package depends on by name. Note that versioning is not yet supported, so if any version is installed, this is satisfied. Run the install function from within your package to force update (see example below).

####Requiring other packages

Use the apd.require function to access commands from other packages.

var apd = require ( 'atom-package-dependencies' ); var mdp = apd.require( 'markdown-preview' ); mdp.toggle();

###Examples

Example excerpt of package.json :

... "dependencies" : { "atom-package-dependencies" : "latest" }, "package-dependencies" : { "merge-conflicts" : "//version specification coming soon" , "color-picker" : "//this field will be ignored right now" } ...



Javascript example of forcing package installation:

var apd = require ( 'atom-package-dependencies' ); apd.install();

###Notes