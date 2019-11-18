The easy way to display your messages in Atom.
To streamline how plugin messages are displayed in Atom! ✊
Checkout this list of packages already using Atom Message Panel.
JavaScript:
var MessagePanelView = require('atom-message-panel').MessagePanelView,
PlainMessageView = require('atom-message-panel').PlainMessageView;
var messages = new MessagePanelView({
title: 'It\'s alive..... IT\'S ALIIIIIVE!!!!'
});
messages.attach();
messages.add(new PlainMessageView({
message: 'I did it mommy, I made my first Atom Message Panel!',
className: 'text-success'
}));
CoffeeScript:
{MessagePanelView, LineMessageView} = require 'atom-message-panel'
messages = new MessagePanelView
title: 'Remember your Coffee!'
messages.attach()
messages.add new LineMessageView
line: 1
character: 4
message: 'You haven\'t had a single drop of coffee since this character'
MessagePanelView:
It all depends on this guy, this is your init function and you will need it 😎
new MessagePanelView(params):
title: the title of your panel
rawTitle: sat to
true will allow the title to contains HTML (default is false)
closeMethod: What should the close button do?
hide (default) or
destroy.
speed: how fast you what the fold/unfold function to run (default is fast)
recentMessagesAtTop: should new messages be added at the top? (default is false)
position: should the panel attach to the "top", "bottom", "left" or "right" (default is bottom)
maxHeight: set a max-height of the panel body (default is 170px)
attach(): append the panel to the Atom view
close(): closes the panel
setTitle(title:string,raw?:boolean): change the panel title
toggle(): fold/unfold the panel
unfold(): unfold the panel
clear(): clear the body
add(): add a view to the panel
remove(index): remove a view from the panel
state(): get current state informations about your panel
PlainMessageView:
Lets you add a simple message 💬
PlainMessageView(params):
message: your message to the people
raw: sat to
true will allow the mesage to contains HTML (default is false)
className: adding css classes to your message (this is optional)
LineMessageView:
Lets you add messages for a specific line and character, and it will even navigate the user to that position with a single click 💥
LineMessageView(params):
message: your message to the people
line: what line are we talking about?
file: so, was that in some other file? (this is optional)
character: lets be more specific of what we are talking about (this is optional)
preview: lets you display a code snippet inside a
pre tag (this is optional)
className: adding css classes to your message (this is optional)
MIT © tcarlsen