The Atom Message Panel

The easy way to display your messages in Atom.

To streamline how plugin messages are displayed in Atom! ✊

Usage

JavaScript:

var MessagePanelView = require ( 'atom-message-panel' ).MessagePanelView, PlainMessageView = require ( 'atom-message-panel' ).PlainMessageView; var messages = new MessagePanelView({ title : 'It\'s alive..... IT\'S ALIIIIIVE!!!!' }); messages.attach(); messages.add( new PlainMessageView({ message : 'I did it mommy, I made my first Atom Message Panel!' , className : 'text-success' }));

CoffeeScript:

{MessagePanelView, LineMessageView} = require 'atom-message-panel' messages = new MessagePanelView title: 'Remember your Coffee!' messages.attach() messages.add new LineMessageView line: 1 character: 4 message: 'You haven\'t had a single drop of coffee since this character'

API

MessagePanelView:

It all depends on this guy, this is your init function and you will need it 😎

new MessagePanelView(params) :

title : the title of your panel

: the title of your panel rawTitle : sat to true will allow the title to contains HTML (default is false)

: sat to will allow the title to contains HTML (default is false) closeMethod : What should the close button do? hide (default) or destroy .

: What should the close button do? (default) or . speed : how fast you what the fold/unfold function to run (default is fast)

: how fast you what the fold/unfold function to run (default is fast) recentMessagesAtTop : should new messages be added at the top? (default is false)

: should new messages be added at the top? (default is false) position : should the panel attach to the "top", "bottom", "left" or "right" (default is bottom)

: should the panel attach to the "top", "bottom", "left" or "right" (default is bottom) maxHeight : set a max-height of the panel body (default is 170px)

attach() : append the panel to the Atom view

: append the panel to the Atom view close() : closes the panel

: closes the panel setTitle(title:string,raw?:boolean) : change the panel title

: change the panel title toggle() : fold/unfold the panel

: fold/unfold the panel unfold() : unfold the panel

: unfold the panel clear() : clear the body

: clear the body add() : add a view to the panel

: add a view to the panel remove(index) : remove a view from the panel

: remove a view from the panel state() : get current state informations about your panel

PlainMessageView:

Lets you add a simple message 💬

PlainMessageView(params) :

message : your message to the people

: your message to the people raw : sat to true will allow the mesage to contains HTML (default is false)

: sat to will allow the mesage to contains HTML (default is false) className : adding css classes to your message (this is optional)

LineMessageView:

Lets you add messages for a specific line and character, and it will even navigate the user to that position with a single click 💥

LineMessageView(params) :

message : your message to the people

: your message to the people line : what line are we talking about?

: what line are we talking about? file : so, was that in some other file? (this is optional)

: so, was that in some other file? (this is optional) character : lets be more specific of what we are talking about (this is optional)

: lets be more specific of what we are talking about (this is optional) preview : lets you display a code snippet inside a pre tag (this is optional)

: lets you display a code snippet inside a tag (this is optional) className : adding css classes to your message (this is optional)

License

MIT © tcarlsen