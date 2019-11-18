openbase logo
amp

atom-message-panel

by Thomas Carlsen
1.3.1 (see all)

An easy way to display your messages in Atom

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

The Atom Message Panel

npm version npm license npm downloads Gitter chat

The easy way to display your messages in Atom.

preview

Why!?

To streamline how plugin messages are displayed in Atom! ✊

Checkout this list of packages already using Atom Message Panel.

Usage

JavaScript:

var MessagePanelView = require('atom-message-panel').MessagePanelView,
    PlainMessageView = require('atom-message-panel').PlainMessageView;

var messages = new MessagePanelView({
  title: 'It\'s alive..... IT\'S ALIIIIIVE!!!!'
});

messages.attach();

messages.add(new PlainMessageView({
  message: 'I did it mommy, I made my first Atom Message Panel!',
  className: 'text-success'
}));

CoffeeScript:

{MessagePanelView, LineMessageView} = require 'atom-message-panel'

messages = new MessagePanelView
    title: 'Remember your Coffee!'

messages.attach()

messages.add new LineMessageView
    line: 1
    character: 4
    message: 'You haven\'t had a single drop of coffee since this character'

API

MessagePanelView:

It all depends on this guy, this is your init function and you will need it 😎

  • new MessagePanelView(params):
  • title: the title of your panel
  • rawTitle: sat to true will allow the title to contains HTML (default is false)
  • closeMethod: What should the close button do? hide (default) or destroy.
  • speed: how fast you what the fold/unfold function to run (default is fast)
  • recentMessagesAtTop: should new messages be added at the top? (default is false)
  • position: should the panel attach to the "top", "bottom", "left" or "right" (default is bottom)
  • maxHeight: set a max-height of the panel body (default is 170px)
  • attach(): append the panel to the Atom view
  • close(): closes the panel
  • setTitle(title:string,raw?:boolean): change the panel title
  • toggle(): fold/unfold the panel
  • unfold(): unfold the panel
  • clear(): clear the body
  • add(): add a view to the panel
  • remove(index): remove a view from the panel
  • state(): get current state informations about your panel

PlainMessageView:

Lets you add a simple message 💬

  • PlainMessageView(params):
  • message: your message to the people
  • raw: sat to true will allow the mesage to contains HTML (default is false)
  • className: adding css classes to your message (this is optional)

LineMessageView:

Lets you add messages for a specific line and character, and it will even navigate the user to that position with a single click 💥

  • LineMessageView(params):
  • message: your message to the people
  • line: what line are we talking about?
  • file: so, was that in some other file? (this is optional)
  • character: lets be more specific of what we are talking about (this is optional)
  • preview: lets you display a code snippet inside a pre tag (this is optional)
  • className: adding css classes to your message (this is optional)

License

MIT © tcarlsen

