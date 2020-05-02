atom-linter is an npm helper module that you can import in your Linter Providers and make things easier for yourself.

API

For full documentation of exec and execNode API, please refer to sb-exec README

export const FindCache: Map export function exec ( command: String, args: Array<string> = [], options: Object ): Promise export function execNode ( filePath: String, args: Array<string> = [], options: Object ): Promise export function parse ( data: String, regex: String, options: Object = {flags: 'g' } ): Array < Linter$Message > export function generateRange ( textEditor: TextEditor, lineNumber: Number = 0 , colStart: Number = <firstTextColumn> ): Array export function find ( directory: String, names: String | Array<string> ): ? String export function findCached ( directory: String, names: String | Array<string> ): ? String export function findAsync ( directory: String, names: String | Array<string> ): Promise <? String > export function findCachedAsync ( directory: String, names: String | Array<string> ): Promise <? String > export function tempFile < T >( fileName: String, fileContents: String, callback: Function<T> ): Promise < T > export function tempFiles < T >( filesNames: Array<{ name: String, contents: String }>, callback: Function<T> ): Promise < T >

Unique Spawning

To make sure that old processes spawned by your linter provider are terminated on a newer invocation, you can specify uniqueKey: "my-linter" in exec or execNode options. Please note that killed processes will return null as return value, so make sure to handle that.

Example:

import atomLinter from 'atom-linter' const myLinterScope = 'file' const myLinter = { scope : myLinterScope, async lint(textEditor) { const textEditorPath = textEditor.getPath() const output = atomLinter.exec( 'myprogram' , [ 'parameter1' , 'parameter2' ], { uniqueKey : myLinterScope === 'file' ? `my-linter: ${textEditorPath} ` : 'my-linter' }) if (output === null ) { return null } return [] } }

License

This project is licensed under the terms of MIT License, see the LICENSE file for more info