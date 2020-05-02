atom-linter is an npm helper module that you can import in your Linter Providers and make things easier for yourself.
For full documentation of
exec and
execNode API, please refer to
sb-exec README
export const FindCache: Map
export function exec(command: String, args: Array<string> = [], options: Object): Promise
export function execNode(filePath: String, args: Array<string> = [], options: Object): Promise
export function parse(data: String, regex: String, options: Object = {flags: 'g'}): Array<Linter$Message>
export function generateRange(textEditor: TextEditor, lineNumber: Number = 0, colStart: Number = <firstTextColumn>): Array
export function find(directory: String, names: String | Array<string>): ?String
export function findCached(directory: String, names: String | Array<string>): ?String
export function findAsync(directory: String, names: String | Array<string>): Promise<?String>
export function findCachedAsync(directory: String, names: String | Array<string>): Promise<?String>
export function tempFile<T>(fileName: String, fileContents: String, callback: Function<T>): Promise<T>
export function tempFiles<T>(filesNames: Array<{ name: String, contents: String }>, callback: Function<T>): Promise<T>
To make sure that old processes spawned by your linter provider are terminated on a newer invocation, you can specify
uniqueKey: "my-linter" in
exec or
execNode options. Please note that killed processes will return
null as return value, so make sure to handle that.
Example:
import atomLinter from 'atom-linter'
const myLinterScope = 'file' // or "project"
const myLinter = {
// ...
scope: myLinterScope,
async lint(textEditor) {
const textEditorPath = textEditor.getPath()
const output = atomLinter.exec('myprogram', ['parameter1', 'parameter2'], {
uniqueKey: myLinterScope === 'file' ? `my-linter:${textEditorPath}` : 'my-linter'
})
// NOTE: Providers should also return null if they get null from exec
// Returning null from provider will tell base linter to keep existing messages
if (output === null) {
return null
}
// ... parse output and return messages
return []
}
}
This project is licensed under the terms of MIT License, see the LICENSE file for more info