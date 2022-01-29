This repo was moved from atom/atom-languageclient
Provide integration support for adding Language Server Protocol servers to Atom.
Language Server Protocol (LSP) is a JSON-RPC based mechanism whereby a client (IDE) may connect to an out-of-process server that can provide rich analysis, refactoring and interactive features for a given programming language.
This npm package can be used by Atom package authors wanting to integrate LSP-compatible language servers with Atom. It provides:
The language server protocol consists of a number of capabilities. Some of these already have a counterpoint we can connect up to today while others do not. The following table shows each capability in v2 and how it is exposed via Atom;
|Capability
|Atom interface
|window/showMessage
|Notifications package
|window/showMessageRequest
|Notifications package
|window/logMessage
|Atom-IDE console
|telemetry/event
|Ignored
|workspace/didChangeWatchedFiles
|Atom file watch API
|textDocument/publishDiagnostics
|Linter v2 push/indie
|textDocument/completion
|AutoComplete+
|completionItem/resolve
|AutoComplete+ (Atom 1.24+)
|textDocument/hover
|Atom-IDE data tips
|textDocument/signatureHelp
|Atom-IDE signature help
|textDocument/definition
|Atom-IDE definitions
|textDocument/findReferences
|Atom-IDE findReferences
|textDocument/documentHighlight
|Atom-IDE code highlights
|textDocument/documentSymbol
|Atom-IDE outline view
|workspace/symbol
|TBD
|textDocument/codeAction
|Atom-IDE code actions
|textDocument/codeLens
|TBD
|textDocument/formatting
|Format File command
|textDocument/rangeFormatting
|Format Selection command
|textDocument/onTypeFormatting
|Atom-IDE on type formatting
|textDocument/onSaveFormatting
|Atom-IDE on save formatting
|textDocument/prepareCallHierarchy
|Atom-IDE outline view
|textDocument/rename
|TBD
|textDocument/didChange
|Send on save
|textDocument/didOpen
|Send on open
|textDocument/didSave
|Send after save
|textDocument/willSave
|Send before save
|textDocument/didClose
|Send on close
The underlying JSON-RPC communication is handled by the vscode-jsonrpc npm module.
A minimal implementation can be illustrated by the Omnisharp package here which has only npm-managed dependencies, and the LSP is a JavaScript file. You simply provide the scope name, language name and server name as well as start your process and
AutoLanguageClient takes care of interrogating your language server capabilities and wiring up the appropriate services within Atom to expose them.
const { AutoLanguageClient } = require("atom-languageclient")
class CSharpLanguageClient extends AutoLanguageClient {
getGrammarScopes() {
return ["source.cs"]
}
getLanguageName() {
return "C#"
}
getServerName() {
return "OmniSharp"
}
startServerProcess() {
return super.spawnChildNode([require.resolve("omnisharp-client/languageserver/server")])
}
}
module.exports = new CSharpLanguageClient()
You can get this code packaged up with the necessary package.json etc. from the ide-csharp provides C# support via Omnisharp (node-omnisharp) repo.
Note that you will also need to add various entries to the
providedServices and
consumedServices section of your package.json (for now). You can obtain these entries here.
If the LSP is a general executable (not a JavaScript file), you should use
spawn inside
startServerProcess.
const { AutoLanguageClient } = require("atom-languageclient")
class DLanguageClient extends AutoLanguageClient {
getGrammarScopes() {
return ["source.d"]
}
getLanguageName() {
return "D"
}
getServerName() {
return "serve-d"
}
startServerProcess(projectPath) {
return super.spawn(
"serve-d", // the `name` or `path` of the executable
// if the `name` is provided it checks `bin/platform-arch/exeName` by default, and if doesn't exists uses the `exeName` on the PATH
[], // args passed to spawn the exe
{ cwd: projectPath } // child process spawn options
)
}
}
module.exports = new DLanguageClient()
The default connection type is stdio however both ipc and sockets are also available.
To use ipc simply return ipc from getConnectionType(), e.g.
class ExampleLanguageClient extends AutoLanguageClient {
getGrammarScopes() {
return ["source.js", "javascript"]
}
getLanguageName() {
return "JavaScript"
}
getServerName() {
return "JavaScript Language Server"
}
getConnectionType() {
return "ipc"
}
startServerProcess() {
const startServer = require.resolve("@example/js-language-server")
return super.spawnChildNode([startServer, "--node-ipc"], {
stdio: [null, null, null, "ipc"],
})
}
}
Sockets are a little more complex because you need to allocate a free socket. The ide-php package contains an example of this.
Atom-LanguageClient can log all sent and received messages nicely formatted to the Developer Tools Console within Atom. To do so simply enable it with
atom.config.set('core.debugLSP', true), e.g.
Some more elaborate scenarios can be found in the ide-java package which includes:
Right now we have the following experimental Atom LSP packages in development. They are mostly usable but are missing some features that either the LSP server doesn't support or expose functionality that is as yet unmapped to Atom (TODO and TBD in the capabilities table above).
Our full list of Atom IDE packages includes the community packages.
Additional LSP servers that might be of interest to be packaged with this for Atom can be found at LangServer.org
If you want to run from source you will need to perform the following steps (you will need node and npm intalled):
npm link to build and link
npm link atom-languageclient
If you want to switch back to the production version of atom-languageclient type
npm unlink atom-languageclient from the folder where your package lives.
We have various unit tests and some linter rules - you can run both of these locally using
npm test to ensure your CI will get a clean build.
Always feel free to help out! Whether it's filing bugs and feature requests or working on some of the open issues, Atom's contributing guide will help get you started while the guide for contributing to packages has some extra information.
MIT License. See the license for more details.