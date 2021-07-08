Atom's DOM-aware keymap module
var KeymapManager, keymaps;
KeymapManager = require('atom-keymap')
keymaps = new KeymapManager
keymaps.defaultTarget = document.body
// Pass all the window's keydown events to the KeymapManager
document.addEventListener('keydown', function(event) {
keymaps.handleKeyboardEvent(event)
})
// Add some keymaps
keymaps.loadKeymap('/path/to/keymap-file.json') // can also be a directory of json / cson files
// OR
keymaps.add('/key/for/these/keymaps', {
"body": {
"up": "core:move-up",
"down": "core:move-down"
}
})
// When a keybinding is triggered, it will dispatch it on the node that was focused
window.addEventListener('core:move-up', (event) => console.log('up', event))
window.addEventListener('core:move-down', (event) => console.log('down', event))
The tests for this module must be run in Electron because they depend on browser APIs.
devtool is bundled as a development dependency to run the tests.
devtool. Be sure to run
electron-rebuild be sure recompile native dependencies before running tests.
npm test
devtool window to re-run tests, use the
npm run test-drive script. This will keep
devtool open instead of exiting after the test run.