Atom keymap

Atom's DOM-aware keymap module

var KeymapManager, keymaps; KeymapManager = require ( 'atom-keymap' ) keymaps = new KeymapManager keymaps.defaultTarget = document .body document .addEventListener( 'keydown' , function ( event ) { keymaps.handleKeyboardEvent(event) }) keymaps.loadKeymap( '/path/to/keymap-file.json' ) keymaps.add( '/key/for/these/keymaps' , { "body" : { "up" : "core:move-up" , "down" : "core:move-down" } }) window .addEventListener( 'core:move-up' , (event) => console .log( 'up' , event)) window .addEventListener( 'core:move-down' , (event) => console .log( 'down' , event))

Development

The tests for this module must be run in Electron because they depend on browser APIs.