atom-ide-markdown-service package

Markdown service in atom-ide-community packages (e.g. ide-datatip).

Usage

Just install.

Developer Usage - As apm package

Put this in your package.json

"consumedServices" : { "markdown-renderer" : { "versions" : { "1.0.0" : "consumeMarkdownRenderer" } } }

and use it inside your package like this:

import type {MarkdownService} from "atom-ide-base" let render: MarkdownService[ "render" ] export function consumeMarkdownRenderer ( markdownService: MarkdownService ) { render = markdownService.render }

render is a function with this type:

let render: ( markdownText: string, grammar: string ) => Promise <string>

Developer Usage - as npm package - ES6 modules

npm install --save atom-ide-markdown-service

and use it inside your package like this:

import { render } from "atom-ide-markdown-service/modules/renderer"

in which renderer is a function with this type render(markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>

Developer Usage - as npm package - commonjs

npm install --save atom-ide-markdown-service

and use it inside your package like this:

const { render } = require ( "atom-ide-markdown-service/dist/renderer" )