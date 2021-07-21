Markdown service in atom-ide-community packages (e.g. ide-datatip).
Just install.
Put this in your
package.json
"consumedServices": {
"markdown-renderer": {
"versions": {
"1.0.0": "consumeMarkdownRenderer"
}
}
}
and use it inside your package like this:
import type {MarkdownService} from "atom-ide-base"
let render: MarkdownService["render"]
/**
* retrieves a reference to the markdown rendering service that should be used
* @param {MarkdownService} markdownService the service for rendering markdown text
*/
export function consumeMarkdownRenderer(markdownService: MarkdownService) {
render = markdownService.render
}
render is a function with this type:
let render: (markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>
npm install --save atom-ide-markdown-service
and use it inside your package like this:
import { render } from "atom-ide-markdown-service/modules/renderer"
in which renderer is a function with this type
render(markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>
npm install --save atom-ide-markdown-service
and use it inside your package like this:
const { render } = require("atom-ide-markdown-service/dist/renderer")
in which render is a function with this type
renderer(markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>