openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

atom-ide-markdown-service

by atom-community
2.1.0 (see all)

A service component offering markdown rendering

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

atom-ide-markdown-service package

Markdown service in atom-ide-community packages (e.g. ide-datatip).

Usage

Just install.

Developer Usage - As apm package

Put this in your package.json

"consumedServices": {
  "markdown-renderer": {
    "versions": {
      "1.0.0": "consumeMarkdownRenderer"
    }
  }
}

and use it inside your package like this:

import type {MarkdownService} from "atom-ide-base"

let render: MarkdownService["render"]

/**
 * retrieves a reference to the markdown rendering service that should be used
 * @param  {MarkdownService} markdownService the service for rendering markdown text
 */
export function consumeMarkdownRenderer(markdownService: MarkdownService) {
  render = markdownService.render
}

render is a function with this type:

let render: (markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>

Developer Usage - as npm package - ES6 modules

npm install --save atom-ide-markdown-service

and use it inside your package like this:

import { render } from "atom-ide-markdown-service/modules/renderer"

in which renderer is a function with this type render(markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>

Developer Usage - as npm package - commonjs

npm install --save atom-ide-markdown-service

and use it inside your package like this:

const { render } = require("atom-ide-markdown-service/dist/renderer")

in which render is a function with this type renderer(markdownText: string, grammar: string) => Promise<string>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial