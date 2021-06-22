Reads in code, writes out HTML with CSS classes based on the tokens in the code.

See it in action here.

Installing

npm install highlights

Using

Run highlights -h for full details about the supported options.

To convert a source file to tokenized HTML run the following:

highlights file.coffee -o file.html

Now you have a file.html file that has a big <pre> tag with a <div> for each line with <span> elements for each token.

Then you can compile an existing Atom theme into a stylesheet with the following:

git clone https://github.com/atom/atom-dark-syntax cd atom-dark-syntax npm install -g less lessc --include-path=styles index.less atom-dark-syntax.css

Now you have an atom-dark-syntax.css stylesheet that be combined with the file.html file to generate some nice looking code.

Check out the examples to see it in action.

Check out atom.io to find more themes.

Some popular themes:

Using in code

Highlights = require 'highlights' highlighter = new Highlights() html = highlighter.highlightSync fileContents: 'var hello = "world";' scopeName: 'source.js' console .log html

Outputs:

< pre class = "editor editor-colors" > < div class = "line" > < span class = "source js" > < span class = "storage modifier js" > < span > var </ span > </ span > < span > hello </ span > < span class = "keyword operator js" > < span > = </ span > </ span > < span > </ span > < span class = "string quoted double js" > < span class = "punctuation definition string begin js" > < span > " </ span > </ span > < span > world </ span > < span class = "punctuation definition string end js" > < span > " </ span > </ span > </ span > < span class = "punctuation terminator statement js" > < span > ; </ span > </ span > </ span > </ div > </ pre >

Loading Grammars From Modules

highlights exposes the method requireGrammarsSync , for loading grammars from npm modules. The usage is as follows:

npm install atom-language-clojure

Highlights = require 'highlights' highlighter = new Highlights() highlighter.requireGrammarsSync modulePath: require .resolve( 'atom-language-clojure/package.json' )

Developing

Clone this repository git clone https://github.com/atom/highlights

Update the submodules by running git submodule update --init --recursive

Run npm install to install the dependencies, compile the CoffeeScript, and build the grammars

to install the dependencies, compile the CoffeeScript, and build the grammars Run npm test to run the specs

💚 Pull requests are greatly appreciated and welcomed.