This project implements an Atom package transpiler that transpiles your package's files with Babel 6.
atomTranspilers entry to your
package.json
In detail:
1. First, install the package from the npm registry:
npm install --save atom-babel6-transpiler
2. Next, modify your
package.json to include a reference to the transpiler for any files you want Babel to process as described in the Atom Flight Manual. For example, to process every file ending in
.js in your package, you could use:
{
...
"atomTranspilers": [
{
"glob": "**/*.js",
"transpiler": "atom-babel6-transpiler"
}
]
}
3. Finally, install Babel and all the presets and plugins you want to use as normal. For a simple example, if you wanted to use the ES2015 and React presets, you might run:
npm install --save babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-react
and then create a
.babelrc file to configure Babel to use them:
{
"presets": ["es2015", "react"]
}
You may also specify options in your
package.json inside the optional
options object; the subkey
babel, if it exists, will be passed as options to
babel.transform. Note that if you don't want Babel to search up the directory hierarchy for a
.babelrc file, you need to add the
"babelrc": false option to the settings. Otherwise Babel may mistakenly use a user's
.babelrc from elsewhere on the filesystem when trying to build your package.
{
// ...
"atomTranspilers": [
{
"glob": "**/*.js",
"transpiler": "atom-babel6-transpiler",
"options": {
"babel": {
"presets": ["es2015", "react"],
"babelrc": false
}
}
}
]
}
You may specify the following options as values of the
options object in your
package.json:
|Option
|Default
|Description
setBabelEnv
false,
true or a string
|Sets the
BABEL_ENV environment variable. When
true, sets it to
"development" when
atom.inDevMode() or
atom.inSpecMode() is true and
"production" otherwise. When given as a string, uses the value of the environment variable of that name instead. The feature returns
BABEL_ENV to its prior value after transpilation finishes.
babel
{}
|Options to pass as the second argument to
babel.transform (the same options you can put in a
.babelrc).
cacheKeyFiles
[]
|An array of files to include when determining whether or not to use the cache. For example, to force a recompile anytime your
.babelrc changes, add
.babelrc to this array.
To enable source maps within Atom, set the Babel
sourceMaps option to
"inline" in your Babel configuration.
Babel supports an option called
env that allows you to configure Babel on a per-environment basis. The Babel environment is controlled via an environment variable called
BABEL_ENV; this module automatically sets the environment variable to
"development" if Atom is in dev mode (
atom.inDevMode() returns
true) and
"production" otherwise.