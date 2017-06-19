Smallest/simplest possible means of using atob with both Node and browserify.
In the browser, decoding base64 strings is done using:
var decoded = atob(encoded)
However in Node, it's done like so:
var decoded = new Buffer(encoded, 'base64').toString('utf8')
You can easily check if
Buffer exists and switch between the approaches
accordingly, but using
Buffer anywhere in your browser source will pull
in browserify's
Buffer shim which is pretty hefty. This package uses
the
main and
browser fields in its
package.json to perform this
check at build time and avoid pulling
Buffer in unnecessarily.
decoded = atob(encoded)
Returns the decoded value of a base64-encoded string.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.