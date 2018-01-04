Atmo makes creating mock web services for demos, presentations and experiments ridiculously easy.
Ctrl + N|
Cmd + N- Create a new endpoint
Ctrl + D|
Cmd + D- Deploy the project
Ctrl + S|
Cmd + DS- Save the project
You are looking at the new Atmo, which is an electron app. But the initial version was a CLI tool. Find atmo classic here.
npm install
Following will start building the scripts for main and renderer processes.
npm run dev
Open an another console and run the following command to start the shell.
npm start
MIT © Raathigeshan