openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ac

atmo-core

by Raathi Kugarajan
0.5.0 (see all)

✔️ Mock data for your prototypes and demos. Remote deployments to Zeit now.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

812

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Atmo

Mock data for your prototypes and demos

Atmo

Atmo makes creating mock web services for demos, presentations and experiments ridiculously easy.

Features

  • Mock Http endpoints
  • SSL support
  • Static assets directory
  • Returns JSON/XML/Text
  • Write custom scripts with JS
  • Deploy with a single click (via Zeit's Now)

Download

Windows

OS X

Shortcuts

  • Ctrl + N | Cmd + N - Create a new endpoint

  • Ctrl + D | Cmd + D - Deploy the project

  • Ctrl + S | Cmd + DS - Save the project

Get atmo classic

You are looking at the new Atmo, which is an electron app. But the initial version was a CLI tool. Find atmo classic here.

Contribute

Installing dependencies

npm install

Running the build

Following will start building the scripts for main and renderer processes.

npm run dev

Open an another console and run the following command to start the shell.

npm start

License

MIT © Raathigeshan

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial