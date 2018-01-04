Mock data for your prototypes and demos

Atmo makes creating mock web services for demos, presentations and experiments ridiculously easy.

Features

Mock Http endpoints

SSL support

Static assets directory

Returns JSON/XML/Text

Write custom scripts with JS

Deploy with a single click (via Zeit's Now)

Download

Shortcuts

Ctrl + N | Cmd + N - Create a new endpoint

Ctrl + D | Cmd + D - Deploy the project

Ctrl + S | Cmd + DS - Save the project

Get atmo classic

You are looking at the new Atmo, which is an electron app. But the initial version was a CLI tool. Find atmo classic here.

Contribute

Installing dependencies

npm install

Running the build

Following will start building the scripts for main and renderer processes.

npm run dev

Open an another console and run the following command to start the shell.

npm start

License

MIT © Raathigeshan